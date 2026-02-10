WATCH | 'Apne Liye Kuch Nahi...': Mohsin Naqvi Explains PCB's U-Turn After Boycott Drama

In a dramatic conclusion to the most tense standoff in recent cricket history, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has officially confirmed that Pakistan will participate in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 February 15 clash against India in Colombo.

The announcement, which marks a total reversal of Pakistan's earlier threat to boycott IND vs PAK T20 WC fixture, was accompanied by a carefully crafted "face-saving" narrative from Naqvi, who claimed the entire episode was a selfless fight for the "larger good" of the game.

The 'Apne Liye Kuch Nhi Kiya' Drama

Facing intense scrutiny for returning from negotiations without any major concessions from ICC or BCCI, Naqvi took to media to frame the U-turn as a moral win rather than a diplomatic defeat.

Just ahead of Pakistan Cricket Board's formal confirmation that Pakistan would take on India in T20 World Cup, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi appeared at a Pakistan Super League press conference, where he was asked about the board's earlier boycott position.

Responding to queries on whether Pakistan had secured any special concessions from ICC during discussions, Naqvi said, "Apne liye kuch nahi kiya" (I did nothing for myself).

WATCH VIDEO

Mohsin Naqvi: "Aapne Bangladesh ki statement dekhi hogi. Bangladesh ne request ki hai Pakistan se ki hum match khelein. Definitely, unka saara maamla tay hua hai, tabhi unhone ye request ki hai.

Interviewer: "Hamne apni kuch baat manwayi hai unse?"

Mohsin Naqvi: "Hamne Bangladesh ke liye stand liya tha. Unhi ki baat thi. Hamne apne liye kuch nahi kiya."

IND vs PAK on February 15

After discussions with ICC, Pakistan government has instructed the national team to play India on February 15 in Colombo.

In a post on social media platform X, the government said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was briefed by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the outcome of the high-level ICC talks, following which the decision was conveyed to the players.

Pakistan's clearance came after correspondence from Sri Lanka Cricket, Emirates Cricket Board, and several rounds of meetings with the ICC, ultimately ending speculation over a boycott of IND vs PAK Feb 15th fixture.