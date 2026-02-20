Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The pre-tournament "boycott drama" surrounding India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 appears to have inadvertently fueled a massive surge in global interest. Despite weeks of uncertainty and threats of a forfeiture, the match took place on February 15 in Colombo, shattering multiple all-time viewership and revenue records.

Mind-Boggling Viewership Numbers

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match has officially become the most-watched digital event in cricket history.

Digital Reach: The match recorded an unprecedented 163 million (16.30 crore) digital viewers on JioHotstar, highest ever for an ICC T20 event. This comfortably surpassed the previous record set during the 2024 World Cup final.

Total Consumption: Fans tuned in for a staggering 20 billion minutes across all screens - a 42% increase compared to the 2024 edition’s India-Pakistan fixture.

TV Ratings: Linear television also saw a resurgence, with a 71% growth in TVR, making it the highest-rated T20 rivalry match since 2021.

Billion-Dollar "Boycott" Scare

Industry experts suggest that the "will-they-won’t-they" drama played right into ICC’s commercial hands.

A total boycott by Pakistan could have cost ICC and broadcasters an estimated ₹1,460 crore to ₹1,700 crore ($174M - $250M) in lost media rights, sponsorships, and gate receipts.

The U-Turn: The decision to eventually play was likely driven by economic realities. Reports indicate that the India-Pakistan clash alone accounts for nearly 7% of the total tournament revenue for broadcasters.

Dominance On and Off the Field

IND vs PAK match set commercial records and followed a familiar competitive script. India's 61-run win extended their T20 World Cup head-to-head record against Pakistan to 8-1.

The performance of Ishan Kishan (77 runs) and Jasprit Bumrah kept viewers glued to their screens, ensuring that engagement didn't drop despite the one-sided nature of the second innings.

Far from dampening spirits, the political tension and boycott threats served as a massive marketing engine, turning a group-stage game into a global sporting spectacle that has redefined the commercial ceiling for T20 cricket.