How Bangladesh Elections Could Impact PCB's India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott

Pakistan may reconsider its IND vs PAK T20 World Cup boycott after Bangladesh elections, with a report suggesting PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi’s stance is politically driven.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Pakistani government announced on Sunday evening that while their national team will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, they will not be playing against India. 

This boycott comes less than two weeks before the scheduled clash, and has stirred major controversy since then. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier threatened of a complete boycott of the tournament, standing in solidarity with Bangladesh against their removal from the T20 World Cup over refusing to play in India.

However, their stance might change in the near future over the IND vs PAK clash, as suggested by a recent report.

Pakistan To Flip Over IND vs PAK T20 WC Boycott?

According to a PTI (news agency) source tracking Pakistan cricket, Mohsin Naqvi, PCB chief and the country's Interior Minister, is only standing with Bangladesh for seemingly political gains and could flip on the decision after elections are held in Bangladesh.

"Naqvi more than a cricket administrator is a politician, who is not one bit bothered about the welfare of the national team. He is trying to score a brownie point with this and could well flip once elections are held on February 12."

"There would still be two days before the India game and things could just change. Else he knows that Pakistan could be ostracised," the source added.

Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Controversy 

Notably, this is not the only India vs Pakistan controversy that Mohsin Naqvi is involved in. Back in 2025, India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him (he is also the Asian Cricket Council chief) upon winning the final against Pakistan.

Ahead of the final, Naqvi had shared a video on X amplifying Pakistan’s unsubstantiated assertion that six Indian military aircraft had been shot down.

When Indian players refused to accept the trophy from him, he left the venue with the trophy, which, as of this writing, still hasn't been handed over to the winning team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Pakistan participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Yes, the Pakistani government has announced that their national team will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Will Pakistan play against India in the T20 World Cup 2026?

No, Pakistan has announced they will not be playing against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Why did Pakistan threaten to boycott the tournament earlier?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had threatened a boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh over their removal from the tournament for refusing to play in India.

Could Pakistan's stance on playing India change?

A recent report suggests that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi might reconsider the decision after elections in Bangladesh, potentially for political gains.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PCB IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Bangaldesh Elections
