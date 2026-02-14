Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming, Telecast

IND vs PAK: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming, Telecast

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Weather reports indicate a 50-70% likelihood of rain, raising the possibility of a reduced-overs match or a complete washout.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming, Telecast: The cricketing world will stand still on February 15, 2026, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams enter this high-stakes Group A encounter undefeated, having secured two wins each.

India has been dominant with a massive Net Run Rate (+3.125). On other hand, Pakistan has shown resilience, overcoming earlier political uncertainty and boycott rumors to focus on their Super 8 quest.

The slow, spin-friendly surface in Colombo will likely favor "Men in Blue." India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and the consistent Axar Patel will be crucial in the middle overs. However, Pakistan's pace battery, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, remains a threat, especially during the powerplay. For Pakistan, the form of Babar Azam - who has historically struggled against India outside of his 2021 heroics - will be under the microscope.

Weather forecasts suggest a 50-70% chance of rain, which could lead to a shortened game or a washout. With no reserve day, a shared point would technically benefit both sides by moving them to 5 points, virtually knocking out USA and Netherlands from qualification contention.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Telecast

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST).

Which TV channels will show India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match live telecast?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match live streaming?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the weather predictions for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

There is a 50-70% chance of rain, which could lead to a shortened game or a washout.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast’s First Emergency Airstrip In Assam
PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast’s First Emergency Airstrip In Assam
World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget