India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming, Telecast: The cricketing world will stand still on February 15, 2026, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams enter this high-stakes Group A encounter undefeated, having secured two wins each.

India has been dominant with a massive Net Run Rate (+3.125). On other hand, Pakistan has shown resilience, overcoming earlier political uncertainty and boycott rumors to focus on their Super 8 quest.

The slow, spin-friendly surface in Colombo will likely favor "Men in Blue." India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and the consistent Axar Patel will be crucial in the middle overs. However, Pakistan's pace battery, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, remains a threat, especially during the powerplay. For Pakistan, the form of Babar Azam - who has historically struggled against India outside of his 2021 heroics - will be under the microscope.

Weather forecasts suggest a 50-70% chance of rain, which could lead to a shortened game or a washout. With no reserve day, a shared point would technically benefit both sides by moving them to 5 points, virtually knocking out USA and Netherlands from qualification contention.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Telecast

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST).

Which TV channels will show India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match live telecast?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match live streaming?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.