IND vs PAK: Three Pakistan Players Who Could Derail India's Super 8 Ambitions

The cricketing world turns its gaze toward R. Premadasa Stadium for the February 15 showdown, as Team India faces a nerve-racking battle against arch-rivals Pakistan. With both sides eyeing an early ticket to the Super 8s, the Men in Blue must navigate more than just the historical pressure.

While the spotlight often shines on the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, three relatively new names in the Pakistan ranks are emerging as the ultimate "X-factors" who could catch India off guard.

1. Sahibzada Farhan

Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan has quickly become a nightmare for top-tier bowlers. Despite a limited sample size, his record against India is staggering: 155 runs in just three innings, including two half-centuries.

Unlike most, Farhan has shown the audacity to put Jasprit Bumrah under immense pressure by eschewing cross-batted shots for a clinical straight-driving game. He enters this clash with a match-winning 73 off 41 balls against the USA, proving he is in prime touch to utilize the powerplay.

2. Usman Tariq

The talk of the tournament is mystery spinner Usman Tariq, whose unique "baseball-style" delivery action has already rattled the opposition. Tariq’s signature move involves a distinct "pause" during his delivery stride, which forces batters to lose their rhythm. In just four T20Is, he has claimed 11 wickets at a phenomenal average of 7.91.

3. Salman Mirza

Left-arm pacer Salman Mirza presents a unique challenge: the element of the unknown. Indian batters have never faced him, and history shows that "new" Pakistani pacers often thrive in high-profile debuts against India.

Mirza was Pakistan’s most successful pacer in their World Cup opener against the Netherlands, claiming 3/24 to trigger a Dutch collapse. His ability to bring the ball back into the right-handers at a high velocity could pose serious questions for India’s top order in the early overs.

While the Indian team looks more than prepared for the threat, in the shortest format of the game, upsets are common.