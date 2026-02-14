Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Three Pakistan Players Who Could Derail India's Super 8 Ambitions

IND vs PAK: Three Pakistan Players Who Could Derail India's Super 8 Ambitions

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: On Feb 15, Pakistan unleashes its best talent to save face amid all boycott controversy. Read about the 3 players who could derail India's Super 8 hopes.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The cricketing world turns its gaze toward R. Premadasa Stadium for the February 15 showdown, as Team India faces a nerve-racking battle against arch-rivals Pakistan. With both sides eyeing an early ticket to the Super 8s, the Men in Blue must navigate more than just the historical pressure.

While the spotlight often shines on the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, three relatively new names in the Pakistan ranks are emerging as the ultimate "X-factors" who could catch India off guard.

1. Sahibzada Farhan

Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan has quickly become a nightmare for top-tier bowlers. Despite a limited sample size, his record against India is staggering: 155 runs in just three innings, including two half-centuries.

Unlike most, Farhan has shown the audacity to put Jasprit Bumrah under immense pressure by eschewing cross-batted shots for a clinical straight-driving game. He enters this clash with a match-winning 73 off 41 balls against the USA, proving he is in prime touch to utilize the powerplay.

2. Usman Tariq

The talk of the tournament is mystery spinner Usman Tariq, whose unique "baseball-style" delivery action has already rattled the opposition. Tariq’s signature move involves a distinct "pause" during his delivery stride, which forces batters to lose their rhythm. In just four T20Is, he has claimed 11 wickets at a phenomenal average of 7.91.

3. Salman Mirza

Left-arm pacer Salman Mirza presents a unique challenge: the element of the unknown. Indian batters have never faced him, and history shows that "new" Pakistani pacers often thrive in high-profile debuts against India.

Mirza was Pakistan’s most successful pacer in their World Cup opener against the Netherlands, claiming 3/24 to trigger a Dutch collapse. His ability to bring the ball back into the right-handers at a high velocity could pose serious questions for India’s top order in the early overs.

While the Indian team looks more than prepared for the threat, in the shortest format of the game, upsets are common.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Salman Mirza considered a challenge for India?

Mirza is a left-arm pacer whom Indian batters have never faced. His ability to swing the ball back into right-handers at high speed can trouble the top order.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026 Pakistan T20 Wc Squad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast’s First Emergency Airstrip In Assam
PM Modi Makes Historic Landing At Northeast’s First Emergency Airstrip In Assam
World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget