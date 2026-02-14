Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India vs Pakistan Playing XIs: The most awaited match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is here as India takes on Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday (Feb 15th). With both India and Pakistan eyeing a spot in the Super 8s, team selection will be critical on a surface known for assisting spinners.

India faces a late fitness call on opener Abhishek Sharma, while Pakistan is expected to field a spin-heavy attack to exploit the R. Premadasa conditions.

India probable playing XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson/Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan probable playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

Latest Weather Forecast: Colombo (Feb 15)

The weather in Colombo remains a major concern for Sunday India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 encounter.

Rain Threat: There is a 94% chance of precipitation during the day, with a high probability of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Match Outlook: While the Sri Lankan Meteorological Department suggests the skies may clear slightly by 7:00 PM start time, a shortened game is highly likely.

No Reserve Day: Since IND vs PAK match on Sunday is a group-stage fixture, there is no reserve day. If the match is washed out, both teams will share one point each, which would effectively secure their qualification for the Super 8s.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

TV Channels: Catch IND vs PAK match live action on Star Sports Network in India.

Live Streaming: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

Match Time: IND vs PAK T20 WC game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST.