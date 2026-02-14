IND vs PAK: India vs Pakistan Latest Weather Update - Rain Threat And Qualification Scenarios

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India vs Pakistan Latest Weather Update, Rain Threat, Qualification Scenarios: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo approaches on February 15, 2026, but the weather forecast has become a central talking point.

Latest Weather Forecast: Colombo (Feb 15)

Chance of Rain: Most meteorological reports, including Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology, indicate a 50% to 70% probability of rain during IND-PAK match hours. Some specific windows show a threat as high as 94%.

Conditions: A low-pressure area is forming over the southeastern Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring scattered thunderstorms and heavy cloud cover to Colombo.

Hope for Fans: While showers are expected throughout the afternoon on Sunday (Feb 15th), there is a possibility of a "clearing window" during the evening. However, the ground is likely to be damp, potentially delaying the 7:00 PM IST start.

Who Benefits if IND-PAK Match is Washed Out?

If India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is abandoned without a result, both teams receive one point each.

India (The Strategic Winner): Moving to 5 points virtually secures India's spot in Super 8s. With a massive Net Run Rate (+3.125), a shared point protects their top-seed position and eliminates the risk of a high-stakes loss.

Pakistan (The Safety Winner): Pakistan would also reach 5 points. Given the earlier tournament drama and political tensions, a shared point is a "safe" outcome that keeps them level with India and ahead of the chasing pack.

The Losers: USA and Netherlands are the biggest victims. If the two giants reach 5 points via a washout, the associate nations become mathematically incapable of overtaking them, effectively ending their tournament and Super 8 dreams.

Is There a Reserve Day?

No. According to ICC regulations for 2026 T20 World Cup, there are no reserve days for group-stage matches or the Super 8 stage. Reserve days are exclusively allocated for Semi-finals and Grand Final.

If India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match cannot be completed on February 15 (minimum 5 overs per side), it will be declared a "No Result."