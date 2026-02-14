There is a 50% to 70% chance of rain, with some predictions as high as 94%. A low-pressure area is expected to bring thunderstorms and heavy cloud cover.
IND vs PAK: India vs Pakistan Latest Weather Update - Rain Threat And Qualification Scenarios
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Afternoon showers are forecasted on Feb 15th, but an evening “clearing window” may appear. Still, the damp ground could push back the 7:00 PM IST start.
India vs Pakistan Latest Weather Update, Rain Threat, Qualification Scenarios: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo approaches on February 15, 2026, but the weather forecast has become a central talking point.
Latest Weather Forecast: Colombo (Feb 15)
Chance of Rain: Most meteorological reports, including Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology, indicate a 50% to 70% probability of rain during IND-PAK match hours. Some specific windows show a threat as high as 94%.
Conditions: A low-pressure area is forming over the southeastern Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring scattered thunderstorms and heavy cloud cover to Colombo.
Hope for Fans: While showers are expected throughout the afternoon on Sunday (Feb 15th), there is a possibility of a "clearing window" during the evening. However, the ground is likely to be damp, potentially delaying the 7:00 PM IST start.
Who Benefits if IND-PAK Match is Washed Out?
If India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is abandoned without a result, both teams receive one point each.
India (The Strategic Winner): Moving to 5 points virtually secures India's spot in Super 8s. With a massive Net Run Rate (+3.125), a shared point protects their top-seed position and eliminates the risk of a high-stakes loss.
Pakistan (The Safety Winner): Pakistan would also reach 5 points. Given the earlier tournament drama and political tensions, a shared point is a "safe" outcome that keeps them level with India and ahead of the chasing pack.
The Losers: USA and Netherlands are the biggest victims. If the two giants reach 5 points via a washout, the associate nations become mathematically incapable of overtaking them, effectively ending their tournament and Super 8 dreams.
Is There a Reserve Day?
No. According to ICC regulations for 2026 T20 World Cup, there are no reserve days for group-stage matches or the Super 8 stage. Reserve days are exclusively allocated for Semi-finals and Grand Final.
If India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match cannot be completed on February 15 (minimum 5 overs per side), it will be declared a "No Result."
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the weather forecast for the India vs. Pakistan match on February 15, 2026?
What happens if the India vs. Pakistan match is washed out?
Both teams would receive one point. This would likely secure India's spot in the Super 8s and keep Pakistan at 5 points, ahead of the USA and Netherlands.
Are there any reserve days for the India vs. Pakistan group stage match?
No, according to ICC regulations, there are no reserve days for group-stage matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
What is the minimum number of overs required for a match to be completed?
If the match cannot be completed with a minimum of 5 overs per side, it will be declared a 'No Result'.