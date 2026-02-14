IND vs PAK: Most Iconic India vs Pakistan Cricket Matches Ever

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









India vs Pakistan most iconic matches: When the schedule reveals an India vs Pakistan fixture, it’s more than just a game - it's a global event. Over the decades, these two giants have produced moments that are etched into DNA of sport.

Here are the most iconic India vs. Pakistan matches of all time.

1. 2007 T20 World Cup Final (Johannesburg)

The match that changed the landscape of modern cricket. India posted 157, led by Gautam Gambhir’s 75. Pakistan's chase came down to the final over with Misbah-ul-Haq nearly snatching victory.

The Moment: Misbah's fateful scoop shot off Joginder Sharma landed in Sreesanth's hands, making India the inaugural T20 World Champions and birthing the IPL era.

2. 2022 T20 World Cup Group Stage (Melbourne)

In front of 90,000 fans at the MCG, India was reeling at 31/4 chasing 160. What followed was arguably the greatest T20 innings ever played.

The Moment: Virat Kohli hitting two impossible back-to-back sixes against Haris Rauf in the 19th over. Kohli’s 82* remains a masterclass in chasing under pressure.

3. 1996 World Cup Quarter-Final (Bangalore)

The peak of 90s rivalry intensity. India set a target of 288, but the game is remembered for the high-voltage "send-off" drama.

The Moment: After Pakistani opener Aamir Sohail hit Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary and gestured for him to "fetch the ball," Prasad clean-bowled him on the very next delivery, signaling the way to the pavilion.

4. 2011 World Cup Semi-Final (Mohali)

With Prime Ministers of both nations in attendance, the stakes were astronomical. Sachin Tendulkar’s gritty 85 (aided by multiple dropped catches) helped India reach 260.

The Moment: A disciplined Indian bowling attack choked Pakistan's middle order, leading to a 29-run victory that paved the way for India's second ODI World Cup title.

5. 1986 Austral-Asia Cup Final (Sharjah)

The match that defined the rivalry for an entire generation of fans. India had one foot on the trophy until Javed Miandad produced a miracle.

The Moment: With 4 runs needed off the final ball, Miandad smashed Chetan Sharma for a legendary six, securing a win that gave Pakistan a massive psychological edge in Sharjah for years to come.

Honorable Mentions

2003 World Cup (Centurion): Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic upper-cut against Shoaib Akhtar during his match-winning 98.

2017 Champions Trophy Final (The Oval): Fakhar Zaman’s century leading Pakistan to a massive upset victory over India.

2007 T20 World Cup Group Stage (Durban): The only Bowl-Out in Indo-Pak history, which India won 3-0 after a dramatic tie.