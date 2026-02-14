IND vs PAK: Washout Threat Could Knock Three Teams Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fans are hyped up as Colombo prepares for India vs. Pakistan clash this Sunday, February 15, and all eyes are increasingly turning toward the sky. While both teams have arrived in Colombo following back-to-back wins, a developing weather system in the Bay of Bengal now threatens to turn this "Super Sunday" into a washout.

According to the Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology, a low-pressure area is forming over the southeastern Bay of Bengal, which could bring significant rainfall and thunderstorms to the capital exactly during match hours.

Weather Warning: 94% Chance of Rain

Weather forecasts for the R. Premadasa Stadium are currently showing a staggering 94% probability of rain during the day. While the morning and afternoon are expected to bear the brunt of the showers, meteorologists warn that unseasonal thunderstorms could persist into the evening, potentially delaying 7:00 PM IST start or forcing a shortened game.

Despite the excellent drainage at the venue, which can typically be ready for play within 30 minutes of rain stopping, the absence of a Reserve Day for group-stage matches means that any abandonment will result in a point split.

Points Table Scenario: Who Benefits from a Washout?

If the rain gods decide to play spoilsport and the match is abandoned without a result, both India and Pakistan will walk away with one point each.

India and Pakistan: Both giants are currently sitting at 4 points each from two matches. A point from a washout would take them to 5 points, which would be statistically sufficient to secure their passage into the Super 8 stage, effectively ending the qualification race for the rest of Group A.

Victims of Rain

A point split for Asian heavyweights would be a death knell for United States (USA), Netherlands, and Namibia. Even if USA or Netherlands win their final group fixtures, they can only reach a maximum of 4 points, leaving them stranded behind the 5-point threshold of India and Pakistan.

High-Stakes Tactics in "Wet" Zone

In the event of a result-oriented match, the stakes are even higher. A victory for either side would guarantee an immediate Super 8 berth, while a loss would force the defeated team into a "must-win" final group game.

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, has already stated that the team has a contingency plan ready for a rain-curtailed match. On the Indian side, fitness concerns remain over opener Abhishek Sharma, though the team is hopeful he will recover in time to bolster a lineup that will need to adapt quickly to a damp pitch and heavy outfield.