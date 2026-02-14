IND vs PAK Head-To-Head Record: Deep Dive Into India vs Pakistan ICC Tournament Rivalry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20 World Cup, ICC tournaments: India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the most storied chapters in sporting history. While Pakistan held the upper hand in the early decades of bilateral cricket, India has established near-total supremacy in major ICC events over last twenty years.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Head-to-Head Record

India has dominated the shortest format's biggest stage since T20 World Cup tournament's inception in 2007.

Total Matches: 8

India Won: 7

Pakistan Won: 1

Tied (India won via Bowl-out): 1

Key Historical Moments:

2007 Inaugural Final: India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in a Johannesburg thriller to become the first-ever T20 World Champions.

2021 Break: Pakistan secured their first and only T20 World Cup win against India in Dubai, winning by 10 wickets.

2022 MCG Epic: Virat Kohli's legendary 82* powered India to a last-ball win in front of 90,000 fans.

2024 Low-Scorer: India successfully defended a mere 119 in New York, winning by 6 runs.

Overall ICC Tournament Record (ODI & T20)

When it comes to global ICC trophies and tournaments (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy), India maintains a massive psychological lead.

ODI World Cup: Total Matches: 8 | India Won: 8 | Pakistan Won: 0

T20 World Cup: Total Matches: 8 | India Won: 7 | Pakistan Won: 1

Champions Trophy: Total Matches: 6 | India Won: 3 | Pakistan Won: 3

Total ICC Record: Total Matches: 22 | India Won: 18 | Pakistan Won: 4

Pakistan's most significant recent ICC victory came in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, where they defeated India by 180 runs. However, in the 50-over World Cup, India remains unbeaten against Pakistan with a perfect 8-0 record.

Total Head-to-Head (All Formats)

India dominates the World Cups, but Pakistan still leads the overall historical tally due to their dominance in bilateral series during the 1980s and 90s.

Tests: Pakistan leads 12-9 (38 Draws)

ODIs: Pakistan leads 73-58 (5 No Results)

T20Is: India leads 13-3

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK: Predicted Playing XIs For India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Showdown; Abhishek Fitness Call