India has won 7 out of 8 T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan. One match was tied and won by India via bowl-out.
IND vs PAK Head-To-Head Record: Deep Dive Into India vs Pakistan ICC Tournament Rivalry
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: In ICC tournaments - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy - India holds a significant psychological edge on the global stage.
India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20 World Cup, ICC tournaments: India-Pakistan rivalry is one of the most storied chapters in sporting history. While Pakistan held the upper hand in the early decades of bilateral cricket, India has established near-total supremacy in major ICC events over last twenty years.
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Head-to-Head Record
India has dominated the shortest format's biggest stage since T20 World Cup tournament's inception in 2007.
Total Matches: 8
India Won: 7
Pakistan Won: 1
Tied (India won via Bowl-out): 1
Key Historical Moments:
2007 Inaugural Final: India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in a Johannesburg thriller to become the first-ever T20 World Champions.
2021 Break: Pakistan secured their first and only T20 World Cup win against India in Dubai, winning by 10 wickets.
2022 MCG Epic: Virat Kohli's legendary 82* powered India to a last-ball win in front of 90,000 fans.
2024 Low-Scorer: India successfully defended a mere 119 in New York, winning by 6 runs.
Overall ICC Tournament Record (ODI & T20)
When it comes to global ICC trophies and tournaments (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy), India maintains a massive psychological lead.
ODI World Cup: Total Matches: 8 | India Won: 8 | Pakistan Won: 0
T20 World Cup: Total Matches: 8 | India Won: 7 | Pakistan Won: 1
Champions Trophy: Total Matches: 6 | India Won: 3 | Pakistan Won: 3
Total ICC Record: Total Matches: 22 | India Won: 18 | Pakistan Won: 4
Pakistan's most significant recent ICC victory came in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, where they defeated India by 180 runs. However, in the 50-over World Cup, India remains unbeaten against Pakistan with a perfect 8-0 record.
Total Head-to-Head (All Formats)
India dominates the World Cups, but Pakistan still leads the overall historical tally due to their dominance in bilateral series during the 1980s and 90s.
Tests: Pakistan leads 12-9 (38 Draws)
ODIs: Pakistan leads 73-58 (5 No Results)
T20Is: India leads 13-3
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the T20 World Cup head-to-head record between India and Pakistan?
What is India's overall record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments?
Across all ICC tournaments (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy), India has won 18 out of 22 matches against Pakistan.
Has Pakistan ever defeated India in a T20 World Cup?
Yes, Pakistan secured their first and only T20 World Cup victory against India in 2021, winning by 10 wickets.
What is India's record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup?
India has a perfect record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup, winning all 8 matches played.