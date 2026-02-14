The core global feed commentary panel includes Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, and Harsha Bhogle. They will be joined by former T20 World Cup winners and other international cricket legends.
IND vs PAK: Legendary Commentary Panel Locked For India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 In Colombo
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: IND vs PAK T20 WC 2026 match will be broadcast in nine regional languages, including Bhojpuri and Haryanvi for the first time in an ICC World Cup.
Commentary panel for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match: ICC and official broadcasters have locked in a legendary lineup of voices for India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo. From World Cup winners to iconic broadcasters, the panel is designed to match the intensity of cricket's greatest rivalry.
English Commentary core panel for IND vs PAK (Global Feed)
The world feed will feature a blend of tactical geniuses and legendary storytellers:
Core Panel for IND vs PAK: Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, and Harsha Bhogle.
T20 World Cup Winners: Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Carlos Brathwaite, Samuel Badree, and Robin Uthappa.
Subcontinent Legends: Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis, and Kumar Sangakkara.
Global Experts: Matthew Hayden, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull, and Shaun Pollock.
New Voices: Current South African captain Temba Bavuma and Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews are making their ICC TV debuts.
Hindi Commentary (Star Sports/JioHotstar)
The Hindi panel is packed with icons from India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad:
Key Voices: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, and Jatin Sapru.
"Champions" Panel: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Piyush Chawla.
Tactical Experts: Anil Kumble, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Bangar, and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Debutant: Current Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal joins the mic for the first time in a World Cup.
Regional Language Panels
IND vs PAK T20 WC 2026 match will be broadcast in nine languages, including Bhojpuri and Haryanvi for the first time in an ICC World Cup:
Tamil: Kris Srikkanth, Abhinav Mukund, and Murali Vijay.
Telugu: Hanuma Vihari, MSK Prasad, and Venugopal Rao.
Kannada: Vinay Kumar and Vijay Bharadwaj.
Live Presenters
Hosting IND vs PAK pre-match and post-match shows:
Mayanti Langer Binny, Sanjana Ganesan, Erin Holland, Laura McGoldrick, and Jatin Sapru.
Quick Watch Guide
Match: India vs. Pakistan, Group A
Date & Time: Feb 15, 2026 | 7:00 PM IST
Where to Watch: Star Sports Network (TV) & JioHotstar (Streaming)
Related Video
T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the main commentators for the global feed of the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?
Which notable former players are part of the Hindi commentary panel?
The Hindi panel features stars from India's 2007 T20 World Cup win, including Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina. Anil Kumble and Yuzvendra Chahal are also among the key Hindi commentators.
Will the India vs. Pakistan match be available in regional languages?
Yes, the match will be broadcast in nine languages, including Bhojpuri and Haryanvi for the first time in an ICC World Cup. Specific commentators are listed for Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Who will be hosting the pre and post-match shows for the India vs. Pakistan game?
The pre and post-match shows will be hosted by Mayanti Langer Binny, Sanjana Ganesan, Erin Holland, Laura McGoldrick, and Jatin Sapru.