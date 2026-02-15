India holds a significant lead, having won 7 out of 8 matches against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. This includes one victory via a bowl-out.
India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026: Head-To-Head, Pitch Report, Probable XIs And Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026: India and Pakistan clash today, February 15, 2026, at R. Premadasa Stadium. Despite early boycott drama, the "Men in Green" are ready to face India in Colombo.
India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming: The biggest match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is today, February 15, 2026, as India and Pakistan face off in Group A clash in Colombo. Both teams remain undefeated in the tournament, making this a direct battle for the top spot.
IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Record
India historically holds a massive psychological advantage in this format, especially on the world stage.
T20 World Cups: India leads 7-1 (out of 8 meetings; includes one bowl-out win).
Overall T20Is: India leads 13-3 in 16 matches.
Recent Form: India is currently on a 5-match winning streak against Pakistan in T20Is, dating back to 2022.
Pitch Report: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The surface for today's match is a used pitch, previously utilized for the Zimbabwe vs Australia game.
Nature: Expect a slow and testing surface. While it remains balanced, the ball is likely to grip and turn, making life difficult for power-hitters in the middle overs.
Spin vs. Pace: Pakistan is likely to field up to five spin options, while India's Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel will be vital. However, early help for pacers was seen in the previous game, so Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi remain lethal with the new ball.
Toss Factor: Chasing is historically easier here due to potential dew later in the evening, which makes the ball harder to grip for spinners.
IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs
India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
Abhishek Sharma is expected to return after recovering from a stomach bug.
Pakistan (Probable XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.
IND vs PAK Live Streaming & Telecast Details
Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST)
TV Channels: Star Sports Network (India)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website (India)
International: Available for free on ICC.TV in select regions.
