IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar Reacts To Fakhar Zaman’s Controversial Catch

Fakhar Zaman had replaced Saim Ayub in Pakistan's batting order in their Asia Cup Super 4 match against India.

The change appeared to be working, as Pakistan was off to a flier (thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's dropped catch as well). However, Fakhar Zaman edged one off Hardik Pandya in the third over to get caught by Sanju Samson very close to the ground.

The Third Umpire deemed it as a fair catch, but this particular wicket has caused quite the controversy, with Pakistan supporters arguing against the decision.

Among them is the country's former fast bowler and icon, Shoaib Akhtar, who believes that the batsman should not have been given out.

Shoaib Akhtar Questions The Third Umpire

Shoaib Akhtar, appearing as an expert on a Pakistani show's panel, said this regarding Fakhar Zaman's controversial catch:

"Fakhar out nahi tha. Agar vote mein division aa gaya hai, toh fir iska matlab hai benefit of doubt jana chahiye tha usko (Fakhar was not out. If the vote is divided, then it means the benefit of doubt should have gone to him.)."

He added "Idhar se mujhe angle nahi mil raha, kyu nahi mil raha angle? 26 camera lage hain angle nahi mil raha? (From here I’m not getting the angle - why is the angle not available? There are 26 cameras installed, and still the angle isn’t available?)"

Misbah Ul Haq, part of the same panel, was also not convinced of the catch being taken fairly. The batsman himself appeared livid with the decision.

Shahid Afridi, on the other hand, praised the Indian team's mindset and skill.

Afridi showers praise on India

Appearing on Pakistan's Samaa TV, former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi said this about the Indian team (translated in English):

"As far as the match is concerned, India deserves it. Their attitude, mindset, their batting, their bowling, I won't say their fielding today, but overall, India is balanced in every aspect and a big-match team."

"India is an outstanding team. I think if the target was 200 runs, they would have easily achieved it." he added.