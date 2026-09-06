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English NewsSportsCricketIndia-Pakistan Series On The Cards? ICC Explores Multi-Nation Cricket Proposal: Report

India-Pakistan Series On The Cards? ICC Explores Multi-Nation Cricket Proposal: Report

ICC is reportedly exploring a trilateral or quadrilateral series featuring India and Pakistan, with the proposal potentially set for discussion during a Dubai meeting.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC reportedly considers multi-nation series for India-Pakistan.
  • Bilateral series halted since 2013 due to political tensions.
  • Multi-nation format circumvents restrictions; neutral venues proposed.

India vs Pakistan Tri-Series: The International Cricket Council could be considering an unconventional route to bring India and Pakistan into the same series, with a report claiming the governing body is examining the possibility of a trilateral or quadrilateral competition. According to Pakistani media outlet ARY News, the proposal could be discussed during an ICC seminar in Dubai this month. The meeting is expected to focus on international scheduling and the Future Tours Programme for the 2027-2031 cycle, potentially giving the idea a platform among the game’s leading administrators.

ICC Reportedly Considers Alternative To Bilateral Series

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2013, with their subsequent meetings limited to global and regional multi-team competitions such as the World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

The long-running freeze in bilateral cricket has been linked to political tensions between the two countries.

Also Check: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heartwarming Gesture For Chepauk Fans After Duleep Trophy Final

Those tensions intensified further following the 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack, making the prospect of a conventional India-Pakistan bilateral series even more difficult.

The report claims the ICC now sees a multi-nation format as a potentially more practical solution.

A trilateral or quadrilateral tournament could allow the rivals to face each other without formally entering into a bilateral series, although the proposal would still require careful consideration from the Indian government.

UAE, England & Australia Among Possible Hosts

That distinction is central to the reported ICC proposal. By adding another team or multiple teams to the competition, organisers could potentially create a format acceptable to both sides without abandoning the current restrictions around bilateral cricket.

The report further states that a tournament involving India and Pakistan could be staged in the United Arab Emirates, England or Australia.

All three countries have experience hosting major international events and could offer neutral venues for such a competition.

Representatives from all 12 Test-playing nations, along with eight associate members, are expected to attend the Dubai meeting.

Any discussion surrounding India and Pakistan is therefore likely to attract considerable attention given the commercial and sporting importance of their rivalry.

For now, there is no confirmation that such a series will actually be approved.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ICC considering to bring India and Pakistan cricket together?

The International Cricket Council is reportedly examining a trilateral or quadrilateral competition. This format would allow India and Pakistan to play without formally entering a bilateral series.

Why have India and Pakistan not played a bilateral cricket series recently?

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2013 due to political tensions between the two countries. Their meetings are limited to multi-team competitions like the World Cup or Asia Cup.

When and where will this multi-nation tournament proposal be discussed?

The proposal could be discussed during an ICC seminar in Dubai this month. The meeting is expected to focus on international scheduling for the 2027-2031 Future Tours Programme.

Which countries are being considered to host such a tournament?

The report suggests that the United Arab Emirates, England, or Australia could host such a tournament. These countries offer neutral venues and have experience with major international events.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
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