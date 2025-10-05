Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash

IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash

India vs Pakistan at the ICC Women’s World Cup kicks off at 3 PM IST, with Harmanpreet Kaur continuing the no-handshake stance amid heightened tensions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ICC Women's World Cup India vs Pakistan match is about to go underway at 3:00 PM IST. 

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Women In Blue, lost the toss, but was seen continuing the no-handshakes policy, as displayed by the Men's team in the recent Asia Cup IND vs PAK encounters.

Both tournaments are being played mere months after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, and hence, captains of the Indian Men and Women's teams have decided against shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts. 

In fact, all players of the Men's team decided against shaking hands or exchanging any kind of pleasantries with Pakistani players during all of their three Asia Cup 2025 encounters, and even denied accepting the trophy from ACC chief (and Pak's Interior Minister), Mohsin Naqvi, which stirred quite a bit of controversy.

IND-W vs PAK-W: India To Bat First

India have lost the toss and have been asked to bat first by Pakistan. This will be the second time that the Women In Blue will have to post a total in this tournament.

Their top-order faltered against Sri Lanka's spin attack in the last match, but heroics from Amanjot Kaur (not a part of today's playing XI) and Deepti Sharma down the order powered them well past 200, a total which ended up being victorious.

It is also worth noting that the Indian Women's team holds a perfect 11-0 record against the Pak Women's team in ODIs. Needless to say, they would look to further extend this flawless record against their arch rivals.

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup: Playing XIs

Here are all the players who will be in action today:

IND - Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Nallapureddy Charani, Renuka Singh

PAK - Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shams, Sidra Ameen, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC Women's World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur Breaking News IND Vs PAK Live India Vs Pakistan Live ICC World Cup Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Ind Vs Pak World Cup ABP Live India Vs Pakistan IND Vs PAK Live Score Live Cricket Score Ind Vs Pak No Handshake India No Handshake
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash
India
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
Air India Amritsar-Birmingham Flight Detects RAT Deployment Mid-Air, Lands Safely
India
Health Ministry Calls For Emergency Meet After Toxic Cough Syrup Claims Children's Lives In MP, Rajasthan
Health Ministry Calls Emergency Meeting After Child Deaths Due To Toxic Cough Syrup
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget