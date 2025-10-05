IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Between Captains Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Clash

The ICC Women's World Cup India vs Pakistan match is about to go underway at 3:00 PM IST.

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Women In Blue, lost the toss, but was seen continuing the no-handshakes policy, as displayed by the Men's team in the recent Asia Cup IND vs PAK encounters.

Both tournaments are being played mere months after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, and hence, captains of the Indian Men and Women's teams have decided against shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

In fact, all players of the Men's team decided against shaking hands or exchanging any kind of pleasantries with Pakistani players during all of their three Asia Cup 2025 encounters, and even denied accepting the trophy from ACC chief (and Pak's Interior Minister), Mohsin Naqvi, which stirred quite a bit of controversy.

IND-W vs PAK-W: India To Bat First

India have lost the toss and have been asked to bat first by Pakistan. This will be the second time that the Women In Blue will have to post a total in this tournament.

Their top-order faltered against Sri Lanka's spin attack in the last match, but heroics from Amanjot Kaur (not a part of today's playing XI) and Deepti Sharma down the order powered them well past 200, a total which ended up being victorious.

It is also worth noting that the Indian Women's team holds a perfect 11-0 record against the Pak Women's team in ODIs. Needless to say, they would look to further extend this flawless record against their arch rivals.

India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup: Playing XIs

Here are all the players who will be in action today:

IND - Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Nallapureddy Charani, Renuka Singh

PAK - Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shams, Sidra Ameen, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal