India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match Live

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match Live

The stage is set for another India vs Pakistan showdown, their second meeting of the year after clashing in the league stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams are geared up for the encounter, but the build-up in India has been mixed.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, several fans and former cricketers have expressed anger towards Pakistan, with some voices opposing the staging of this match.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup match timing

The blockbuster India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India, while Pakistan will be captained by Salman Aga.

Where to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup match live

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India, with streaming available on Sony Liv and FanCode.

Harbhajan Singh’s stance on IND vs PAK

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh voiced his disapproval, stating that until relations between the two nations improve, cricketing ties should remain suspended. He also reminded that he had boycotted matches against Pakistan during the 2025 World Championship of Legends.

The stage is set for another India vs Pakistan showdown, their second meeting of the year after clashing in the league stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Both teams come into this contest with winning momentum from their Asia Cup openers.

India opened their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket victory over UAE, securing 2 points and a massive net run rate of +10.483. Pakistan too started strong, defeating Oman by 93 runs.

Batting first, they posted 160 runs and then bundled Oman out for just 67. Mohammad Haris played a match-winning knock of 66 and was named Player of the Match.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK: Indian Star Who Could Single-Handedly Destroy Pakistan

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK 2025: India's Probable Playing XI For Asia Cup Blockbuster

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
LIVE CRICKET Score Live Score IND Vs PAK Live India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Live Telecast IND Vs PAK Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming
