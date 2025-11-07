Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Check Match Timing, Venue, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Check Match Timing, Venue, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match will begin at 1:05 PM (IST). Dinesh Karthik will captain Team India, while Abbas Afridi will lead the Pakistan side.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket fans are in for a treat today as India and Pakistan lock horns in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Friday. The highly anticipated clash will begin at 1:05 PM (IST). Dinesh Karthik will captain Team India, while Abbas Afridi will lead the Pakistan side.

Format and Tournament Overview

The tournament features 12 teams, divided into three groups of four. Only the top two teams from each group will progress to the elimination round. All matches are played in a five-over format, known for its explosive and entertaining cricketing action.

India’s squad brings back some familiar faces - Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny, both of whom have previously featured in the tournament. Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin, who was initially set to play, has been ruled out due to knee surgery.

India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 - Match Details

When will India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match take place?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will take place on Friday, November 7.

Where will India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match be held?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

At what time will India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match start?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will begin at 1:05 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be available for live streaming on FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan Live IND Vs PAK Live Streaming PAK Vs IND India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget