Cricket fans are in for a treat today as India and Pakistan lock horns in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Friday. The highly anticipated clash will begin at 1:05 PM (IST). Dinesh Karthik will captain Team India, while Abbas Afridi will lead the Pakistan side.

Format and Tournament Overview

The tournament features 12 teams, divided into three groups of four. Only the top two teams from each group will progress to the elimination round. All matches are played in a five-over format, known for its explosive and entertaining cricketing action.

India’s squad brings back some familiar faces - Robin Uthappa and Stuart Binny, both of whom have previously featured in the tournament. Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin, who was initially set to play, has been ruled out due to knee surgery.

India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 - Match Details

When will India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match take place?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will take place on Friday, November 7.

Where will India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match be held?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

At what time will India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match start?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will begin at 1:05 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be available for live streaming on FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.