India vs Pakistan live score, updates: India vs Pakistan stands as cricket’s fiercest rivalry, a contest that ignites unmatched passion, emotion, and intensity every time the two sides meet.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 hosts the latest iteration of it at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo.

Both sides, placed in Group A, are coming off two wins from two matches and are placed first and second in the points table. The Men in Blue are at the summit, thanks to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

IND vs PAK: Race To T20 WC Super 8s

The winner of this India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will secure qualificatin to the Super 8s stage. For those wondering, only the top two teams from each group will make it through.

The loser of this fixture will still remain in the race, but in a somewhat dodgy spot.

Having said that, India-Pakistan encounters are not just about wins and losses. They transcend sport, blending history, national pride, and raw emotion into one spectacle. Every contest carries immense pressure, global attention, and unforgettable moments.

With millions watching and careers defined in a single game, the rivalry delivers drama, intensity, and stakes unlike anything else in cricket.

India Ahead On Head-To-Head

The Men in Blue enjoy an excellent head-to-head record against their arch rivals in the T20 World Cup, having won 7 out of 8 matches against them in the tournament.

They also boast a much stronger side on paper, and are favorites heading into the clash.

However, Pakistan have the tendency to surprise and change things on the fly, as was seen in their nail-biter against Netherlands from earlier in this T20 World Cup.

With that said, the stage is set for a very exciting IND vs PAK encounter, which could potentially add to the countless memorable moments that have sprouted from this intense rivalry.