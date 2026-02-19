Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Pakistan In Super 8s? T20 WC 2026 Scenario Explained

India vs Pakistan In Super 8s? T20 WC 2026 Scenario Explained

India vs Pakistan In Super 8s: Team India progressed to the Super 8s as Group A toppers, highlighted by their commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan on February 15.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Pakistan Super 8 match: T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 format is designed with two separate groups based on pre-tournament seedings. Since India and Pakistan are placed in different groups, they cannot play each other in the Super 8 round.

Super 8 Group Breakdown

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

Group 2: Pakistan, England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

When can India and Pakistan meet again?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash is off the table, but the match could still happen in T20 WC 2026 knockout stages:

Semi-Finals (March 4-5): If one team finishes 1st in their group and the other finishes 2nd in theirs, they will face off in the semi-final.

The Final (March 8): If both India and Pakistan win their respective semi-final matches, they will meet in the championship final in Ahmedabad.

Current Tournament Standing

India entered the Super 8s as the top seed from Group A after defeating Pakistan by 61 runs on February 15. Pakistan secured the final Super 8 spot yesterday (February 18) with a 102-run win over Namibia, moving through as the second-seeded team from Group A.

India enters Super 8 as 'unbeaten'

Defending champions India stormed into the Super 8s of the 2026 T20 World Cup with a perfect 4-0 record. After defeating USA and Namibia, they secured qualification by beating Pakistan by 61 runs. They concluded the group stage with a 17-run win over Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan's path to the Super 8s

Pakistan's path to the Super 8s was a high-stakes comeback. Following an early 61-run defeat to India, the Men in Green secured critical wins against the USA and Netherlands. They clinched the final Super 8 berth by crushing Namibia by 102 runs, fueled by Sahibzada Farhan's historic century.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Pakistan's journey to the Super 8s?

After an initial loss to India, Pakistan won crucial matches against the USA and Netherlands. They secured their Super 8 spot with a large victory over Namibia.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan India Vs Pakistan Super 8
