India vs Pakistan In Super 8s? T20 WC 2026 Scenario Explained

India vs Pakistan Super 8 match: T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 format is designed with two separate groups based on pre-tournament seedings. Since India and Pakistan are placed in different groups, they cannot play each other in the Super 8 round.

Super 8 Group Breakdown

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

Group 2: Pakistan, England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

When can India and Pakistan meet again?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash is off the table, but the match could still happen in T20 WC 2026 knockout stages:

Semi-Finals (March 4-5): If one team finishes 1st in their group and the other finishes 2nd in theirs, they will face off in the semi-final.

The Final (March 8): If both India and Pakistan win their respective semi-final matches, they will meet in the championship final in Ahmedabad.

Current Tournament Standing

India entered the Super 8s as the top seed from Group A after defeating Pakistan by 61 runs on February 15. Pakistan secured the final Super 8 spot yesterday (February 18) with a 102-run win over Namibia, moving through as the second-seeded team from Group A.

India enters Super 8 as 'unbeaten'

Defending champions India stormed into the Super 8s of the 2026 T20 World Cup with a perfect 4-0 record. After defeating USA and Namibia, they secured qualification by beating Pakistan by 61 runs. They concluded the group stage with a 17-run win over Netherlands in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan's path to the Super 8s

Pakistan's path to the Super 8s was a high-stakes comeback. Following an early 61-run defeat to India, the Men in Green secured critical wins against the USA and Netherlands. They clinched the final Super 8 berth by crushing Namibia by 102 runs, fueled by Sahibzada Farhan's historic century.

