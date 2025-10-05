ICC Women's World Cup: India Restricted To 247 By Resilient Pakistan Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The first innings of the ICC Women's World Cup India vs Pakistan match have wrapped up. The Women in Blue have managed to post a total of 247 on the board.

The batters, bar a few, didn't look quite comfortable, and while the Pak bowling unit wasn't exactly on top at all times, they were able to keep the run rate down for most of the innings.

With a relatively modest score to defend, India's stellar 11-0 record against their arch rival is at stake.

Indian top order problems continue

This is India's second match at the ICC Women's World Cup, and their top order has, once again, failed to provide a strong start. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal did look in good touch initially, but the scoring rate was brought down inside the Power Play itself. The former particularly struggled for timing, and eventually departed at 23 off 32.

Harleen Deol failed to reach her 50 yet again, getting out at 46 runs. The captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, couldn't inspire, walking away at 19 off 34 deliveries.

Amanjot Kaur, one of the heroes with the bat against Sri Lanka in the last match, was not picked in the squad today, and so, it was up to the middle-order pair of Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma to drive the innings towards a respectable total.

Unfortunately, the former would hand over an easy catch at 20, and the latter would be sent back at just 25.

Pakistan put up a strong fight, and it was only through Richa Ghosh's cameo at the end that the final score of 247 was reached.

ICC Women's World Cup: IND vs PAK Playing XIs

India - Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Nallapureddy Charani, Renuka Singh

Pakistan - Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shams, Sidra Ameen, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal