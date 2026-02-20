India vs Pakistan: How They Can Meet In T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Or Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the T20 World Cup 2026 enters the business end, cricket fans are bracing for a potential "Mother of All Battles" in the knockout stages. Following India's 61-run win over Pakistan in the group stage, the two rivals are now in separate Super 8 groups, meaning they can only meet again in the Semifinals or the Final.

Here is a breakdown of the scenarios that could trigger a rematch.

The Super 8 Landscape

The Super 8 stage is split into two pools. Because the teams are in different groups, they will not face each other in the round-robin phase.

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe.

Group 2: Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka.

Scenario 1: Semifinal Showdown

A semifinal clash occurs if India and Pakistan finish in "complementary" positions in their respective groups. The tournament uses a cross-over format (1st of Group 1 vs. 2nd of Group 2, and vice versa).

Path A: India finishes 1st in Group 1 AND Pakistan finishes 2nd in Group 2.

Path B: Pakistan finishes 1st in Group 2 AND India finishes 2nd in Group 1.

Under the "Hybrid Model" agreement for 2026, if Pakistan qualifies for a semifinal, the match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, regardless of the original schedule in India.

Scenario 2: "Dream Final" in Ahmedabad

For the first time since the inaugural 2007 edition, India and Pakistan could meet in a World Cup Final. This happens if they both finish in positions that keep them apart in the semis and then win their respective knockout matches.

Both teams must either both finish 1st or both finish 2nd in their Super 8 groups.

Requirement: India must win Semifinal 1 and Pakistan must win Semifinal 2 (or vice versa).

Date: March 8, 2026.

Venue: While scheduled for Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a win for Pakistan in the semis could potentially see a venue shift or high-level security protocols invoked under the tournament's flexible hosting guidelines.