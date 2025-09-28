Ex-India Cricketer Grills Fielding Coach Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketEx-India Cricketer Grills Fielding Coach Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Report

India enters the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final vs Pakistan undefeated but struggles with dropped catches. Amit Mishra urges for improvement ahead of the high-pressure Dubai final.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India have stormed into the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final, undefeated, and will face Pakistan for the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28, 2025.

While the Men in Blue have dominated with the bat and ball, their fielding, particularly catching, has been a major area of concern of late.

After five matches, India sits at the top of the list for the most dropped catches in the ACC Asia Cup 2025. To put it into perspective, the team has dropped a total of 12 catches so far, with 9 of those occurring in their first two Super 4 games against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Taking that into account, former Indian spinner, Amit Mishra, has questioned the team's fielding coach ahead of the high-stakes final against the arch rivals.

Amit Mishra concerned over India dropping catches

Speaking with ANI on the eve of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup final, Amit Mishra said this about India's woeful catching in the tournament:

"You should practice. What is the fielding coach doing? He should make them practice taking catches under the light. You are professional cricketers. You have to work hard and adjust to it. I agree that one or two dropped catches can happen in a match. But it has been happening consistently. I think Gautam Gambhir needs to focus on fielding,"

Mishra further said, "In T20Is, dropping one catch can prove costly, and the Indian team is dropping three to four catches. They need to focus on fielding. There should be no margin of error in the final against Pakistan. Even if there is a problem, you should find a solution to it,"

While the India appears to be much stronger on paper, especially with Abhishek Sharma in the form of his life, dropping catches can prove to be really costly.

Add to that the pressure of the final, that too against Pakistan, and things could get really tricky if the Men in Blue don't pull up their socks in this department. 

It is also worth noting that the Asia Cup final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the Indian team has dropped most of its catches in the tournament.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
