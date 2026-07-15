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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Could Happen 3 Times At ODI World Cup 2027, ICC's New Format Explained

India vs Pakistan Could Happen 3 Times At ODI World Cup 2027, ICC's New Format Explained

ICC New World Cup Format Explained: The ICC introduces a new Super 7 format for the 2027 ODI World Cup, allowing India and Pakistan to play each other up to three times.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC approved new 2027 Cricket World Cup format.
  • Fourteen teams to compete in new three-stage format.
  • Revised format allows India-Pakistan to meet three times.
  • Tournament features group stage, Super 7, then knockouts.

ICC New World Cup Format Explained: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a new format for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, introducing a structure that could see India and Pakistan meet as many as three times during the tournament.

The revised format was approved at the ICC Annual Conference in Edinburgh as part of a wider overhaul of its flagship men's events. While the changes are designed to make every stage of the competition more meaningful, fans were quick to point out that the new system also increases the chances of multiple India vs Pakistan contests.

New ODI World Cup Format Explained

The ODI World Cup 2027 will feature 14 teams and follow a three-stage format.

The bottom three qualified teams will first compete in a preliminary Super Series, with only one side advancing to the main competition. The remaining teams will then be split into two groups of six, with the Super Series winner completing the lineup.

Each team will play every other side in its group once. If India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, they will meet during this stage.

The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed side overall, will qualify for a new seven-team Super 7 stage.

How India And Pakistan Could Meet Three Times

The Super 7 will follow a round-robin format, meaning every qualified team will face each other once. If both India and Pakistan reach this stage after being drawn in the same first-round group, they would meet for a second time in the tournament.

The top four teams from the Super 7 will then progress to the semi-finals.

A third India vs Pakistan match would only be possible if both teams advanced to the final. If they are drawn into different groups in the opening stage, however, the maximum number of meetings would be two.

The revised format gives the tournament greater competitive depth while also creating more opportunities for high-profile fixtures as teams progress through multiple stages.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new format for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup?

The 2027 Men's ODI World Cup will feature 14 teams and follow a three-stage format. This includes a preliminary Super Series, a group stage, and a new seven-team Super 7 round.

How many times could India and Pakistan play in the 2027 World Cup?

India and Pakistan could meet up to three times in the 2027 World Cup. This is possible if they are in the same initial group, both qualify for the Super 7 stage, and both reach the final.

What is the 'Super 7' stage in the new format?

The Super 7 stage consists of seven teams: the top three from each initial group, plus the next best-placed side overall. These teams will play each other once in a round-robin format before progressing to the semi-finals.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
ODI World Cup 2027 ICC Format Changes Super 7 Cricket India Pakistan Three Matches Edinburgh AGM Rulings
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