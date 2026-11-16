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English NewsSportsCricketInd-Pak Clash In November: India Gets Chance To Avenge Previous Defeat; Check Date, Time

Ind-Pak Clash In November: India Gets Chance To Avenge Previous Defeat; Check Date, Time

The upcoming encounter offers India an opportunity to settle scores after their disappointing result in the previous edition of the competition.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 11:35 AM (IST)

The Indian U19 team has recently grabbed headlines after pulling off a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. The contest went down to the final ball, with India producing a remarkable performance to overcome their arch-rivals. However, cricket fans will not have to wait too long for another India-Pakistan encounter.

The two sides are scheduled to meet again on November 22, this time in the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, where India's senior players will look to avenge their previous defeat.

India vs Pakistan On November 22

India will face Pakistan in the 50-over ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Doha. The upcoming encounter offers India an opportunity to settle scores after their disappointing result in the previous edition of the competition.

Last year, during the Men's Rising Stars tournament in Doha, Pakistan defeated India A by eight wickets and eventually went on to lift the trophy. India will now be eager to turn the tables when the two teams meet again.

The Indian squad boasts several exciting names, with Tilak Varma appointed as captain. Following Rajat Patidar's withdrawal from the tournament, Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain. The match will take place on November 22 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK Match Details

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST (2:00 AM PST / 3:00 PM PKT)

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Format: 50-over (Day/Night match)

Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Focus

Much of the attention will be on India's opening combination, with Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to take charge at the top of the order. The two left-handed batters have previously opened together in T20 cricket and are known for their aggressive approach.

Both players have the ability to put opposition bowlers under pressure from the beginning. Their performances could prove crucial against Pakistan's bowling attack.

Apart from the opening pair, captain Tilak Varma and vice-captain Rinku Singh will also be important players in India's batting line-up. Prabhsimran Singh is another name to watch out for, with the wicketkeeper-batter capable of making a big impact with his attacking strokeplay.

Squads

India: Tilak Varma (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Harshit Rana, and Prince Yadav.

Pakistan: Abdul Samad (Captain), Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Shahzaib Khan, Shamil Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Ahed Daniel, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufyan Moqim, and Ali Raza.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026
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