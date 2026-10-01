India vs Pakistan Asian Games Final: When Is The Gold Medal Clash?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured Asian Games gold medal match berth.

Ishan Kishan's 80 led India to 169/7 score.

Sri Lanka collapsed, bowled out for 45 runs quickly.

IND vs PAK Asian Games Final: India have powered into the gold medal match of the Asian Games men’s cricket tournament after producing a commanding display in their semifinal against Sri Lanka. The result has set up one of the most eagerly awaited contests of the Games, with India now preparing for a showdown against their arch-rivals after another emphatic performance in the knockout stage. The Men in Blue will be chasing gold, while the semifinal victory has given them plenty of momentum heading into the title clash.

When Is IND vs PAK Asian Games Final?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games gold medal match will be played on Saturday, October 3, at 10:00 AM IST.

The final promises to be one of the standout cricket contests of the tournament, with the two rivals meeting with the top prize at stake.

Read More: Ishan Kishan Breaks India Record At Asian Games With Heroic Knock Against Sri Lanka

India secured their place in the final after beating Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semifinal at Korogi Sports Park on Thursday.

Ishan Kishan Sparks India’s Batting Effort

Asked to bat first, India reached 169/7, with Ishan Kishan producing a crucial unbeaten 80 from 46 balls.

The left-hander struck four boundaries and five sixes, taking charge after Sri Lanka’s bowlers had made regular inroads.

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also played an attacking innings, hitting 38 from just 21 deliveries with six fours and two sixes.

India’s other batters struggled for runs, but Kishan’s counter-attacking knock ensured the team posted a challenging total.

Sri Lanka Fold As India Book Final Berth

Sri Lanka’s chase quickly descended into trouble. Their first two wickets fell without a run being added, and the score soon slipped to 2/3.

The collapse continued rapidly, with Sri Lanka reaching only 18/5 before further wickets reduced them to 45 all out.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma collected two wickets each, while Washington Sundar took one. Axar, Ravi Bishnoi and Tilak Varma also contributed in the field through run-outs.

India’s 124-run victory now leaves them with one final assignment: a high-profile clash against Pakistan for Asian Games gold.