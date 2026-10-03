India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final: Rain Threat, Weather Update & Washout Rule Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India vs Pakistan Asian Games final faces rain threat.

Nisshin forecasts 62% rain chance for Saturday morning.

Abandoned match means both teams share joint gold medals.

No reserve day; 2023's ranking rule not applicable.

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final: India and Pakistan are set to meet in the men’s cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, October 3, with the gold medal at stake in Nisshin. But rain has emerged as a major talking point ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash.

The weather forecast for Nisshin has raised the possibility of interruptions during the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final. According to the forecast cited by The Times of India, the chance of rain is around 62% on Saturday morning before falling to 25% in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain around 20 degrees Celsius, while cloud cover is forecast at approximately 37%. With the final scheduled in the morning, the weather could become an important factor for both teams and their supporters.

India vs Pakistan Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Match?

The biggest question for fans is what happens if rain prevents the India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final from producing a result.

Under the playing conditions for the 2026 Asian Games, an abandoned final would result in India and Pakistan being declared joint champions.

In that scenario, both teams would receive gold medals, while no silver medal would be awarded. This means the two arch-rivals could potentially share the top prize if persistent rain prevents the final from being completed.

There is also no reserve day scheduled for the gold medal match, making the weather forecast particularly significant ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Why 2026 Rules Are Different From Asian Games 2023

The outcome would be different from what happened during the men’s cricket final at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India’s final against Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain. India were subsequently awarded the gold medal after finishing higher in the competition’s rankings.

That ranking-based method will not determine the winner of the India vs Pakistan final at the 2026 Asian Games.

Instead, if the gold medal match is abandoned without a result, the playing conditions provide for both finalists to be crowned joint champions.

For fans following the India vs Pakistan final, the absence of a reserve day means Saturday’s weather forecast will remain an important part of the build-up.

How India And Pakistan Reached The Asian Games Final

India booked their place in the Asian Games 2026 cricket final after a dominant semi-final victory over Sri Lanka.

After being asked to bat first, India posted 169/7 in their 20 overs. Their bowlers then produced a remarkable performance to dismiss Sri Lanka for just 45, giving India a 124-run victory.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma claimed two wickets apiece as India completed one of their most comprehensive wins of the tournament.

Pakistan also secured their place in the gold medal match, setting up one of the biggest cricket contests of the Asian Games.

India enter the final as the defending champions after winning gold in the previous edition. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be aiming to beat their arch-rivals and claim the Asian Games cricket title.

With the India vs Pakistan final scheduled for Saturday morning, the weather in Nisshin could now have a major say in how the gold medal contest unfolds.