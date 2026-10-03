India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How, When & Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Final Match Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan compete for Asian Games men's cricket gold.

Match is October 3, 10:00 AM IST, at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.

Bilateral series suspended, teams meet exclusively in multi-nation events.

Viewers can watch live on Sony Sports, Sony LIV platforms.

India and Pakistan will clash in the men's cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, 3 October, with the gold medal on the line at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Cricket encounters between India and Pakistan remain among the most fiercely contested fixtures in global sport. With bilateral series suspended, the two neighbours meet exclusively in multi-nation events such as ICC tournaments, the Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Both teams have navigated the knockout rounds to book a place in the continental final, setting up a high-stakes fixture for the podium top spot.

IND vs PAK Asian Games Final Match Details: Date, Time And Venue

The gold medal match takes place on Saturday, 3 October, at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The toss is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 10:00 AM IST.

Match: India vs Pakistan, Men's Cricket Final (2026 Asian Games)

India vs Pakistan, Men's Cricket Final (2026 Asian Games) Date: Saturday, 3 October 2026

Saturday, 3 October 2026 Toss Time: 9:30 AM IST

9:30 AM IST Match Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

10:00 AM IST Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

Where To Watch IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final?

Television viewers in India can watch the final live on the Sony Sports Network, which will provide broadcast coverage with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

For digital viewers, live streaming of the India vs Pakistan final will be accessible on the Sony LIV application across mobile phones, smart TVs, and desktop devices. The fixture will also be streamed live on BCCI TV.

Squads For The IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Muqeem, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali.