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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How, When & Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Final Match Live

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How, When & Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Final Match Live

Find out when, where and how to watch the India vs Pakistan 2026 Asian Games cricket final live on TV and online. Get date, timings, venue, and squad details.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, Pakistan compete for Asian Games men's cricket gold.
  • Match is October 3, 10:00 AM IST, at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.
  • Bilateral series suspended, teams meet exclusively in multi-nation events.
  • Viewers can watch live on Sony Sports, Sony LIV platforms.

India and Pakistan will clash in the men's cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, 3 October, with the gold medal on the line at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Cricket encounters between India and Pakistan remain among the most fiercely contested fixtures in global sport. With bilateral series suspended, the two neighbours meet exclusively in multi-nation events such as ICC tournaments, the Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Both teams have navigated the knockout rounds to book a place in the continental final, setting up a high-stakes fixture for the podium top spot.

IND vs PAK Asian Games Final Match Details: Date, Time And Venue

The gold medal match takes place on Saturday, 3 October, at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The toss is scheduled for 9:30 AM IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 10:00 AM IST.

  • Match: India vs Pakistan, Men's Cricket Final (2026 Asian Games)
  • Date: Saturday, 3 October 2026
  • Toss Time: 9:30 AM IST
  • Match Start Time: 10:00 AM IST
  • Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

Where To Watch IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final?

Television viewers in India can watch the final live on the Sony Sports Network, which will provide broadcast coverage with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

For digital viewers, live streaming of the India vs Pakistan final will be accessible on the Sony LIV application across mobile phones, smart TVs, and desktop devices. The fixture will also be streamed live on BCCI TV.

Squads For The IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Muqeem, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the India vs Pakistan cricket final take place?

The gold medal match will be held on Saturday, 3 October, at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The toss is at 9:30 AM IST, and the match starts at 10:00 AM IST.

Why is the India vs Pakistan cricket final notable?

Cricket encounters between India and Pakistan are fiercely contested. With bilateral series suspended, they only meet in multi-nation events like this final.

How can I watch the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final?

In India, you can watch it live on the Sony Sports Network. Digital viewers can stream it on the Sony LIV app or BCCI TV.

What is at stake for the winner of the IND vs PAK final?

The winning team of this high-stakes fixture will receive the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Sony LIV Shreyas Iyer Sahibzada Farhan Asian Games 2026 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Final Cricket Live Streaming
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