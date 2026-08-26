India vs Pakistan Double Clash? Asian Games 2026 Throws Up Big Scenarios

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan could meet twice at 2026 Asian Games.

Women's teams may contest the Asian Games final.

Men's teams could clash in a semi-final match.

India and Pakistan could renew their cricket rivalry at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with potential meetings in both the men's and women's T20 competitions. While the women's teams could face each other in the final, the men's sides are on course for a possible semi-final clash.

The cricket competitions will be played at Korogi Athletic Park in Japan, with the women's tournament scheduled from September 17 to 22 and the men's event from September 24 to October 3.

India vs Pakistan: When Could They Meet?

The women's draw offers the earliest possibility of an India-Pakistan showdown.

India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their campaign against hosts Japan on September 18. If India win, they will advance to the semi-finals on September 20, where they will face the winner of Bangladesh vs China.

Pakistan Women will begin their campaign against Thailand on September 17. The winner will then face the winner of Sri Lanka vs Malaysia in the other semi-final.

If both India and Pakistan win their respective semi-finals, they will meet in the women's final on September 22.

The men's tournament offers another possible blockbuster.

India and Pakistan are among the seeded teams and will enter directly at the quarter-final stage. India will play the team finishing second in Group A on September 28, while Pakistan will face their own quarter-final opponent.

The format prevents India and Pakistan from meeting in the quarter-finals. However, if both teams win, they could face each other in the semi-final on October 1.

A bronze-medal clash is also possible if both sides lose their respective semi-finals.

India Women's Asian Games 2026 Schedule

September 18: India vs Japan

September 20: Semi-final, 2:00 PM, if India qualify

September 22: Bronze-medal match at 9:00 AM / Final at 2:00 PM

India Men's Asian Games 2026 Schedule

September 28: Quarter-final vs second-placed team from Group A

October 1: Semi-final, if India qualify

October 3: Bronze-medal match or Final

India And Pakistan Could Meet Twice

The 2026 Asian Games draw has created the possibility of India and Pakistan meeting twice in the cricket competitions.

The women's teams can only meet in the final, while the men's teams could potentially face each other in the semi-final or bronze-medal match.

For Indian cricket fans, the prospect of two India-Pakistan clashes adds another layer of intrigue to the Asian Games, with both teams expected to be among the leading medal contenders in Japan.