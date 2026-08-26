The women's teams could meet in the final on September 22. The men's teams might clash in the semi-finals on October 1 or a bronze-medal match.
India vs Pakistan Double Clash? Asian Games 2026 Throws Up Big Scenarios
India and Pakistan could meet twice at the Asian Games 2026, with a possible women's final and men's semi-final clash in Japan.
- India, Pakistan could meet twice at 2026 Asian Games.
- Women's teams may contest the Asian Games final.
- Men's teams could clash in a semi-final match.
India and Pakistan could renew their cricket rivalry at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with potential meetings in both the men's and women's T20 competitions. While the women's teams could face each other in the final, the men's sides are on course for a possible semi-final clash.
The cricket competitions will be played at Korogi Athletic Park in Japan, with the women's tournament scheduled from September 17 to 22 and the men's event from September 24 to October 3.
India vs Pakistan: When Could They Meet?
The women's draw offers the earliest possibility of an India-Pakistan showdown.
India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their campaign against hosts Japan on September 18. If India win, they will advance to the semi-finals on September 20, where they will face the winner of Bangladesh vs China.
Pakistan Women will begin their campaign against Thailand on September 17. The winner will then face the winner of Sri Lanka vs Malaysia in the other semi-final.
If both India and Pakistan win their respective semi-finals, they will meet in the women's final on September 22.
The men's tournament offers another possible blockbuster.
India and Pakistan are among the seeded teams and will enter directly at the quarter-final stage. India will play the team finishing second in Group A on September 28, while Pakistan will face their own quarter-final opponent.
The format prevents India and Pakistan from meeting in the quarter-finals. However, if both teams win, they could face each other in the semi-final on October 1.
A bronze-medal clash is also possible if both sides lose their respective semi-finals.
India Women's Asian Games 2026 Schedule
September 18: India vs Japan
September 20: Semi-final, 2:00 PM, if India qualify
September 22: Bronze-medal match at 9:00 AM / Final at 2:00 PM
India Men's Asian Games 2026 Schedule
September 28: Quarter-final vs second-placed team from Group A
October 1: Semi-final, if India qualify
October 3: Bronze-medal match or Final
India And Pakistan Could Meet Twice
The 2026 Asian Games draw has created the possibility of India and Pakistan meeting twice in the cricket competitions.
The women's teams can only meet in the final, while the men's teams could potentially face each other in the semi-final or bronze-medal match.
For Indian cricket fans, the prospect of two India-Pakistan clashes adds another layer of intrigue to the Asian Games, with both teams expected to be among the leading medal contenders in Japan.
Frequently Asked Questions
When could India and Pakistan's cricket teams meet at the 2026 Asian Games?
Where will the 2026 Asian Games cricket competitions be held?
The cricket tournaments will take place at Korogi Athletic Park in Japan. The women's event runs from September 17-22, and the men's from September 24-October 3.
How can the India and Pakistan men's teams meet at the Asian Games?
Both teams are seeded and enter at the quarter-final stage, preventing an early clash. They could potentially face each other in the semi-final on October 1 or a bronze-medal match.
Can the India and Pakistan women's teams meet before the final?
No, the draw places them on opposite sides. If both win their respective semi-finals, they will meet in the women's final on September 22.