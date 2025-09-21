India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details
Asia Cup defending champions, India, kick off their Super Fours round with an outing against arch rivals, Pakistan. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.
The stage is set for another intense India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup Super Fours on September 21, 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.
The buildup to this rematch is charged, not just by the rivalry, but by memory, momentum, and controversy from their last meeting on September 14.
Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK Live Streaming
In India, The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match.
Here are the live streaming details for some other regions from around the globe:
UAE - StarzPlay
MENA - StarzPlay
USA - Willow TV App
Australia - Kayo Sports
Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU
Bangladesh - Toffee, Tapmad
Pakistan - Tapmad, Myco
Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK TV Broadcast
Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to catch the live broadcast of this match on TV in India.
Here are related details for some other regions:
UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max
MENA - CricLife, CricLife Max
Oman - Oman TV Sports
USA - Willow TV
Australia - N/A
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1
Bangladesh - Gazi TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports HD
Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK Match Time
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours match time is 8:00 PM IST.
The captains, Suryakumar Yadav of India, and Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan will meet for the toss half an hour earlier. Their playing XIs are yet to be revealed.
Back India and Pakistan faced off in the Asia Cup Group Stage, the Men in Blue were in complete control, both with the bat and ball.
Pakistan were held back to a very low score of 127, which the Indian batsmen chased down well inside the 20 over limit.
Suryakumar Yadav not shaking hands with Salman Ali Agha at the toss, and the rest of the squad doing the same after the match ended also made headlines. This makes today's India vs Pakistan match even more interesting, besides the Asia Cup Super Fours dynamics.
