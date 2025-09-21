Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

Asia Cup defending champions, India, kick off their Super Fours round with an outing against arch rivals, Pakistan. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 03:45 PM (IST)

The stage is set for another intense India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup Super Fours on September 21, 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. 

The buildup to this rematch is charged, not just by the rivalry, but by memory, momentum, and controversy from their last meeting on September 14. 

Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK Live Streaming

In India, The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match.

Here are the live streaming details for some other regions from around the globe:

UAE - StarzPlay  

MENA - StarzPlay  

USA - Willow TV App  

Australia - Kayo Sports  

Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU  

Bangladesh - Toffee, Tapmad  

Pakistan - Tapmad, Myco

Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK TV Broadcast

Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to catch the live broadcast of this match on TV in India.

Here are related details for some other regions:

UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max  

MENA - CricLife, CricLife Max  

Oman - Oman TV Sports  

USA - Willow TV  

Australia - N/A  

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1  

Bangladesh - Gazi TV  

Pakistan - PTV Sports HD

Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK Match Time

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours match time is 8:00 PM IST. 

The captains, Suryakumar Yadav of India, and Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan will meet for the toss half an hour earlier. Their playing XIs are yet to be revealed.

Back India and Pakistan faced off in the Asia Cup Group Stage, the Men in Blue were in complete control, both with the bat and ball.

Pakistan were held back to a very low score of 127, which the Indian batsmen chased down well inside the 20 over limit.

Suryakumar Yadav not shaking hands with Salman Ali Agha at the toss, and the rest of the squad doing the same after the match ended also made headlines. This makes today's India vs Pakistan match even more interesting, besides the Asia Cup Super Fours dynamics.

Check out: Handshake Controversy: Will PCB Act? ACC Chief Says 'We'll Talk Soon'

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Pak Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 IND Vs PAK Live Score Asia Cup Super Fours Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Live Streaming India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming India Vs Pak Broadcast Ind Vs Pak Tv Channel
