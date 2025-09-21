India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

The stage is set for another intense India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup Super Fours on September 21, 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The buildup to this rematch is charged, not just by the rivalry, but by memory, momentum, and controversy from their last meeting on September 14.

Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK Live Streaming

In India, The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match.

Here are the live streaming details for some other regions from around the globe:

UAE - StarzPlay

MENA - StarzPlay

USA - Willow TV App

Australia - Kayo Sports

Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU

Bangladesh - Toffee, Tapmad

Pakistan - Tapmad, Myco

Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK TV Broadcast

Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to catch the live broadcast of this match on TV in India.

Here are related details for some other regions:

UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max

MENA - CricLife, CricLife Max

Oman - Oman TV Sports

USA - Willow TV

Australia - N/A

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports HD

Asia Cup Super Fours: IND vs PAK Match Time

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours match time is 8:00 PM IST.

The captains, Suryakumar Yadav of India, and Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan will meet for the toss half an hour earlier. Their playing XIs are yet to be revealed.

Back India and Pakistan faced off in the Asia Cup Group Stage, the Men in Blue were in complete control, both with the bat and ball.

Pakistan were held back to a very low score of 127, which the Indian batsmen chased down well inside the 20 over limit.

Suryakumar Yadav not shaking hands with Salman Ali Agha at the toss, and the rest of the squad doing the same after the match ended also made headlines. This makes today's India vs Pakistan match even more interesting, besides the Asia Cup Super Fours dynamics.

Check out: Handshake Controversy: Will PCB Act? ACC Chief Says 'We'll Talk Soon'



