IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Fakhar Zaman's Wicket Stirs Controversy

Fakhar Zaman opened the batting for Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super 4 match vs India, and was firing on all cylinders. Be it Hardik Pandya or even Jasprit Bumrah, there seemed to be no end to boundaries.

The former did manage to send him back with a caught behind in the match's third over, but what looked like a standard dismissal appears to have stirred controversy.

Sanju Samson's catch was deemed legal by the third umpire, but Fakhar Zaman appeared baffled by the decision, shaking his head as he walked back to the dressing room.

Third Umpire deems Fakhar Zaman out

On the second ball of the third over, being bowled by Hardik Pandya, Fakhar Zaman edged one back to Sanju Samson. The catch was claimed by the Indian players, but the on-field umpires decided to refer the Third Umpire to see if the catch was clean.

Samson had to go low in front of him to get the ball, and as the footage showed, had his fingers just underneath ball, which eventually resulted in Zaman being given out.

However, the Pakistani batsman looked to be quite surprised by the decision, even angry. He appeared frustrated walking back to the dressing room, shaking his head over the matter. He even said something to his team's coach, Mike Hesson, right as he walked in.

That said, Fakhar Zaman's wicket didn't do much damage to Pakistan's momentum, as Sahibzada Farhan continued smashing the India bowlers for boundaries on a regular basis.

India vs Pakistan: Super 4 Playing XI

IND - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

PAK - Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed