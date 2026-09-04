India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details

India Women have made a strong start to their Women's Asia Cup 2026 campaign, securing their place in the semi-finals after winning both of their opening Group A matches. Harmanpreet Kaur and her side registered a commanding 137-run victory over Hong Kong on Thursday and will now face Pakistan in their final group-stage fixture.

India had earlier opened their campaign with a 94-run win over Thailand before producing another dominant performance against Hong Kong. Batting first, India posted 193/6 in their allotted 20 overs, with Smriti Mandhana leading the way with a sensational 124. Her innings featured 14 fours and seven sixes.

Hong Kong's chase never got going as they were dismissed for just 56 runs. Deepti Sharma was India's leading wicket-taker with three scalps, while Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma and Sri Charani picked up two wickets apiece.

With their semi-final spot already secured, India will now turn their attention to their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan.

India Women vs Pakistan Women: Match Details

When is India Women vs Pakistan Women match?

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, September 5.

Where will the match be played?

The game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan live on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4.

Where can you stream India vs Pakistan online?

The match will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV app and website.

India Women's Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Bharti Fulmali, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Kamalini (Wicketkeeper), Nandani Sharma, Pratika Rawal, Kranti Gaur, Sri Charani and Prema Rawat.

Pakistan Women's Squad

Fatima Sana, Ayesha Zafar, Nashra Sandhu, Gul Firoza (Wicketkeeper), Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper), Waheeda Akhtar, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Sadaf Shamas, Momina Riyasat, Ayman Fatima, Saira Jabeen, Shawal Zulfiqar and Eyman Naseer.