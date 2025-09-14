Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

The ACC Asia Cup 2025's biggest Group Stage match, India vs Pakistan, is only a few hours away from getting underway. Check out live streaming and TV Broadcast details below.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 06:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A match is set to begin in a few hours from now at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav leads the Men in Blue into this fixture after a thumping win over UAE. Salman Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, enter the fixture following an impressive victory of Oman. 

This match is crucial towards deciding who eventually finishes the Group Stage at the top spot, which India currently have a hold on. Given how big of an encounter this is, fans would certainly be curious to learn about where they can watch the high-stakes match.

IND vs PAK: Asia Cup 2025 Live Stream

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. A paid subscription is required to watch all Asia Cup matches on this platform.

Here are IND vs PAK live streaming details for some othe regions:

UAE - StarzPlay

USA - Willow TV App

Australia - Kayo Sports

Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU

Bangladesh - Toffee, Tampad

Pakistan - Tampad, Myco

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: TV Broadcast

The live TV Broadcast of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 will be done on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Following are IND vs PAK broadcasting details for some other regions:

UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max

USA - Willow TV

Australia - N/A

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports HD

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Other Details

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup match will start at 8:00 PM IST. Toss for the same takes place at 7:30 PM IST.

Here is a look at their respective full squads for the tournament:

India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 06:27 PM (IST)

LIVE CRICKET Score Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Assam Shaken By Strong 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt Across Guwahati, North Bengal
PM Modi Blames Congress For 'Changing Demography Of Assam': 'Allowed Infiltrators In Greed Of Vote Bank'
'India Needs Alternative Fuels': PM Modi Backs Bamboo Ethanol In Assam Amid E20 Blending Row
'Far-Right Thugs Don't Speak For Britain': UK Leaders Condemn Tommy Robinson's Rally After London Clashes
