IND vs PAK: Indian Star Who Could Single-Handedly Destroy Pakistan

HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Indian Star Who Could Single-Handedly Destroy Pakistan

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The stage is set for the biggest clash of Asia Cup 2025 as India and Pakistan face off tomorrow. Fans across both nations are eagerly waiting for this high-voltage encounter.

While Team India looks strong overall, one star from the Surya Brigade has the potential to single-handedly tilt the game with his bowling - Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep’s stellar record vs Pakistan

Kuldeep Yadav has always been a nightmare for Pakistan’s batting lineup. In 6 matches across formats, he has picked up 15 wickets at an exceptional average of 14.0 and an economy of just 3.89.

Whether in ODIs or T20Is, the left-arm wrist spinner has consistently dominated Pakistan and will once again be India’s key weapon.

Magic in Asia Cup 2025 opener

India began their campaign in style against UAE, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first. Kuldeep spun a web, scalping 4 wickets in just 2.1 overs to bowl UAE out for 57. India chased the target in only 4.3 overs, registering a statement win.

Kuldeep’s T20I impact

Kuldeep’s influence in T20 cricket for India has been remarkable. In 41 T20Is, he has bagged 73 wickets. His presence often coincides with India’s success - in 27 wins he has featured in, he has claimed 61 wickets, underlining his role as a genuine match-winner.

IND vs PAK head to head in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have shared one of the most intense rivalries in world cricket, with their Asia Cup encounters always drawing massive attention.

In the history of Asia Cup tournament, the two teams have faced each other 19 times.

India holds the upper hand with 10 victories, while Pakistan has managed to win 6 matches. Three contests ended without a result. In the T20 format of the Asia Cup, staged only twice so far, India and Pakistan have clashed three times. Out of these, India emerged victorious in two matches, while Pakistan claimed one win.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Kuldeep Yadav Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
