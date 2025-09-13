Asia Cup: How Often Has India Defeated Pakistan? Check Head-To-Head Stats

India vs Pakistan clash will take place on Sunday, September 14, in the Asia Cup 2025. This is the first meeting between the two sides since the Pahalgam terror attack, making the contest even more emotionally charged.

Ahead of the big game, let’s revisit their head-to-head record in Asia Cup history.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup – Overall Record

Asia Cup began in 1984, and this year marks its 17th edition. India have been the most successful side, lifting the trophy eight times.

Out of 18 encounters between the two nations, India hold the edge with 10 wins, while Pakistan have won 6. Two matches ended without a result.

Matches: 18

India won: 10

Pakistan won: 6

No result: 2

ODI Asia Cup Record

In the ODI format, India and Pakistan have met 15 times. India lead with 8 victories, while Pakistan have 5 wins. Two matches produced no result.

Matches: 15

India won: 8

Pakistan won: 5

No result: 2

T20 Asia Cup Record

The Asia Cup has been staged twice in the T20 format so far. In three matches between the two rivals, India have beaten Pakistan twice, while Pakistan have managed one win. India lead 2–1 and will look to extend this advantage in the 2025 edition.

Matches: 3

India won: 2

Pakistan won: 1

Most successful team in Asia Cup history

India has been the most successful team in Asia Cup history, showcasing dominance across both ODI and T20 formats.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1984, India has lifted the trophy a record eight times out of 16 completed editions.

The Men in Blue have shown consistency, adaptability, and balance in different conditions against top Asian rivals. In ODIs, they have produced many memorable performances, while in T20 editions, they have maintained their edge as well.

With a blend of experienced campaigners and young talent, India’s record highlights their supremacy and consistency in continental cricket.

