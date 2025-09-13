Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup: How Often Has India Defeated Pakistan? Check Head-To-Head Stats

Asia Cup: How Often Has India Defeated Pakistan? Check Head-To-Head Stats

Asia Cup began in 1984, and this year marks its 17th edition. India have been the most successful side, lifting the trophy eight times.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan clash will take place on Sunday, September 14, in the Asia Cup 2025. This is the first meeting between the two sides since the Pahalgam terror attack, making the contest even more emotionally charged.

Ahead of the big game, let’s revisit their head-to-head record in Asia Cup history.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup – Overall Record

Asia Cup began in 1984, and this year marks its 17th edition. India have been the most successful side, lifting the trophy eight times.

Out of 18 encounters between the two nations, India hold the edge with 10 wins, while Pakistan have won 6. Two matches ended without a result.

Matches: 18

India won: 10

Pakistan won: 6

No result: 2

ODI Asia Cup Record

In the ODI format, India and Pakistan have met 15 times. India lead with 8 victories, while Pakistan have 5 wins. Two matches produced no result.

Matches: 15

India won: 8

Pakistan won: 5

No result: 2

T20 Asia Cup Record

The Asia Cup has been staged twice in the T20 format so far. In three matches between the two rivals, India have beaten Pakistan twice, while Pakistan have managed one win. India lead 2–1 and will look to extend this advantage in the 2025 edition.

Matches: 3

India won: 2

Pakistan won: 1

Most successful team in Asia Cup history

India has been the most successful team in Asia Cup history, showcasing dominance across both ODI and T20 formats.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1984, India has lifted the trophy a record eight times out of 16 completed editions.

The Men in Blue have shown consistency, adaptability, and balance in different conditions against top Asian rivals. In ODIs, they have produced many memorable performances, while in T20 editions, they have maintained their edge as well.

With a blend of experienced campaigners and young talent, India’s record highlights their supremacy and consistency in continental cricket.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: 5 Indian Stars Set For Their First-Ever Clash Against Pakistan

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Pakistan Head-to-head Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Head To Head Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
India
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Cr In Churachandpur
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects In Churachandpur
India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget