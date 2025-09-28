IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The stage is set for one of cricket’s most anticipated clashes, India vs Pakistan, in the ACC Asia Cup final.

Whenever these two rivals meet, the contest goes beyond just bat and ball, as their last two encounters in this tournament itself have shown.

India, powered by a strong batting lineup and dependable bowling attack, will look to continue their dominance over their arch rivals in multination tournaments. Pakistan, on the other hand, enter the final with momentum, relying on their pace attack and youngsters to tilt the balance.

Here's how you can catch the action tonight:

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final Live Streaming

The Asia Cup Final clash between India and Pakistan will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Viewers will need an active Sony LIV subscription to watch live online.

Here are live streaming platforms for other regions:

UAE - StarzPlay

MENA - StarzPlay

USA - Willow TV App

Australia - Kayo Sports

Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU

Bangladesh - Toffee, Tapmad

Pakistan - Tapmad, Myco

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final TV Broadcast

Cricket fans in India can catch the live action on Sony Sports Network TV channels, which will broadcast the match nationwide.

Here are live TV Broadcast details for other regions:

UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max

MENA - CricLife, CricLife Max

Oman - Oman TV Sports

USA - Willow TV

Australia - N/A

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports HD

India vs Pakistan: When to Watch Asia Cup Final

The India vs Pakistan final starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Both sides know the stakes: not only is the Asia Cup trophy on the line, but victory also provides a huge confidence boost ahead of upcoming global tournaments, like the next ICC T20 World Cup.

Expect packed stands, billions glued to their screens, and high-voltage cricket from the first ball to the last. The India-Pakistan rivalry rarely disappoints, and this final has the potential for another thrilling chapter in their storied history.