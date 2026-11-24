Pakistan defeated India in their group-stage clash at the 'Rising Stars' Asia Cup on Sunday, booking their place in the semi-finals. India, meanwhile, still have a chance to progress to the next round and can secure qualification with a win over UAE. However, the defeat against Pakistan is unlikely to be forgotten easily by the Indian players, who will be eager to get another opportunity to settle scores.

Fortunately for India, another clash against Pakistan remains possible in the ongoing tournament.

India and Pakistan could meet again in 'Rising Stars' Asia Cup final, provided they win their respective semi-final matches. A similar situation played out during Under-19 Asia Cup, where Pakistan defeated India in the group stage before the Indian team bounced back to beat their arch-rivals in the final and lift trophy.

Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in heated exchanges

Sunday's India-Pakistan encounter at Rising Stars Asia Cup was intense from the beginning. After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first, with tensions rising between players from both sides during the contest.

India pacer Harshit Rana was involved in several heated exchanges with Pakistani players, including Shamil Hussain, Imran Randhawa and Majj Sadaqat. The confrontations continued even after Harshit was dismissed.

Earlier in the match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also faced taunts from Pakistani players after losing his wicket for just 11 runs. The incident prompted India batter Tilak Varma to step in. Pakistan's aggressive approach was evident throughout the contest, particularly as the team maintained control of the match.

When could India face Pakistan again?

India and Pakistan can meet once again in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, but only in the final. As per the tournament format, the top-placed team from Group A will face the second-placed team from Group B in the semi-finals, while the remaining two qualified teams will compete in the other semi-final.

India must first defeat UAE to secure their place in the knockout stage. Both India and Pakistan will then have to win their respective semi-final matches to set up another India-Pakistan showdown in Rising Stars Asia Cup Final.

Such a rematch would give Harshit Rana an opportunity to respond on the field after Sunday's heated exchanges. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, will also be keen to return to form after failing to produce a substantial score in his last two outings.

When will India play their next match?

India A will face the UAE in their next Rising Stars Asia Cup group-stage match on Tuesday, November 24. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with a victory potentially securing India's semi-final qualification.

The tournament's knockout schedule is as follows:

First semi-final: November 26

Second semi-final: November 27

Final: November 29

If India and Pakistan both win their respective semi-finals, cricket fans could witness another high-voltage encounter between the arch-rivals in the tournament final.