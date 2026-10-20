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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand: Why Team India's T20I Record Is Worrying

India vs New Zealand: Why Team India's T20I Record Is Worrying

India's overall record in away T20 Internationals has been stronger. The team has played 106 matches outside India, recording 63 victories and 35 defeats.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 07:38 AM (IST)

Team India have established themselves as a formidable force in T20 cricket around the world, but their record in New Zealand presents a different challenge. The upcoming five-match T20I series against the Black Caps will give the Indian side an opportunity to strengthen its record in the country. Past results suggest that the visitors will need consistent performances with both bat and ball to come away with a successful campaign.

India have played 12 T20 International matches on New Zealand soil so far, winning five and losing four. Three matches ended in a tie, with India winning two of those contests in Super Overs. While the overall record shows that India have secured more victories than defeats in the country, their results also highlight how closely fought these encounters have been.

India have maintained a scoring rate of 8.63 runs per over in New Zealand. Their highest T20I total in the country is 208/6, which they posted against New Zealand in Hamilton on February 9, 2019.

India's T20I Record In Overseas Conditions

India's overall record in away T20 Internationals has been stronger. The team has played 106 matches outside India, recording 63 victories and 35 defeats. Four matches ended in ties, while another four produced no result.

India's scoring rate in overseas T20Is stands at 8.65 runs per over, marginally higher than its 8.63 rate in New Zealand. The team's overall away record also reflects a stronger win-loss balance than its record in New Zealand specifically.

India Face A Stern Test In New Zealand

Despite India's success in T20 cricket in recent years, the upcoming series will require the team to adapt to New Zealand's conditions. The batters will need to build competitive totals, while the bowlers must find ways to contain the opposition and take wickets at crucial moments.

The five-match contest offers India a chance to improve its record against the Black Caps on their home turf. With closely contested matches a feature of their previous meetings, consistent performances across all departments will be important for the visitors.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ T20Is
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