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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Playing XI For IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvi Returns, No Place For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India Playing XI For IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvi Returns, No Place For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India are set to make their maiden T20 International appearance at the Hagley Oval as they take on New Zealand in the series opener.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

India have won the toss and have opted to field. Shreyas Iyer and his team have included Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Playing XI, adding more firepower to India's pace attack. Their selection meant Prince Yadav and Shivam Dube had to make way. Meanwhile, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again missed out, with India opting to open with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. 

India are set to make their maiden T20 International appearance at the Hagley Oval as they take on New Zealand in the series opener. While the venue is familiar territory for the hosts, New Zealand's recent performances at the venue have been indifferent, holding a balanced 6-6 record in T20Is that includes consecutive defeats in their last two outings.

IND vs NZ Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

Historical records heavily favor the visiting Indian side across formats and conditions in the shortest format: India hold a dominant 19-11 record against New Zealand in T20Is. In New Zealand, India maintain an impressive 7-4 win ratio on Kiwi soil. Talking about the recent Form (Since 2023), India have controlled recent exchanges with a 7–2 win record over New Zealand.

When it comes to ICC Final dominance, India's upper hand over the Blackcaps has been particularly evident in major tournament deciders. The Men in Blue outplayed New Zealand in the finals of two recent ICC silverwares - the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup - firmly establishing their big-match pedigree over the hosts.

India are set to make their maiden T20 International appearance at the Hagley Oval as they take on New Zealand in the series opener.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I IND Vs NZ India Vs New Zealand Toss Update IND Vs NZ Playing XIs
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