India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Prize Money Awaits Winner

T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: A blockbuster finale awaits fans as India and New Zealand prepare to battle for the ICC T20 World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the trophy on the line, both teams will also be eyeing a significant financial reward that comes with lifting the coveted silverware. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also confirmed a substantial prize pool for this edition of the tournament, underlining the growing scale and popularity of the global T20 competition.

The final promises high drama not just for the championship but also for the lucrative prize money attached to the result.

ICC Announces $13.5 Million Prize Pool

For T20 World Cup 2026, ICC has set aside a total prize pool of $13.5 million, which is around Rs 120 crore. This represents a noticeable increase of around 20% compared to the prize pool from the previous edition of the tournament, which was won by India.

The team that emerges victorious in the final will take home $3 million, which translates to roughly Rs 27.48 crore. While the champions will claim the biggest reward, the runners-up will also receive a substantial payout of $1.6 million (around Rs 14.65 crore).

The prize structure reflects the ICC’s effort to reward teams that perform strongly throughout the tournament, particularly those that reach the business end of the competition.

The Men in Blue enter the title clash with the opportunity to make history, having lifted the trophy in 2024. The side now has a chance to become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title.

The high-stakes clash against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is expected to draw massive attention from cricket fans across the world.

Rewards for Semi-Finalists and Other Teams

Financial rewards are not limited to the finalists. Teams that made it to the semi-finals but failed to progress will each receive $790,000 (approximately Rs 7.24 crore).

Sides that advanced to the Super 8 stage will also secure $380,000 (around Rs 3.48 crore) each for their performances in the competition.

Even teams that were eliminated in the group stage will receive $250,000 (which is about Rs 2.29 crore), ensuring that every participating side earns a share of the tournament’s prize pool.