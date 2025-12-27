Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs New Zealand ODIs: Highest Scores Ever In Head-To-Head Matches

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

One-Day Internationals between India and New Zealand have often produced run-fests, with batters from both sides enjoying favourable conditions.

Over the years, India has consistently featured at the top of the list for the highest ODI totals in this rivalry - and on every such occasion, the Men in Blue have gone on to win the match.

India vs New Zealand - November 15, 2023

India registered their highest-ever ODI score against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, India piled up 397/4 in 50 overs, scoring at nearly eight runs per over and leaving the New Zealand bowlers with little respite. The visitors failed to cope with the pressure during the chase, allowing India to cruise to a comfortable victory.

India vs New Zealand - March 8, 2009

India’s second-highest ODI total against New Zealand came in Christchurch. Playing the full quota of overs, India posted a formidable 392/4, showcasing their dominance even in overseas conditions. New Zealand were unable to mount a serious chase, and India secured another emphatic win.

India vs New Zealand - January 24, 2023

At the Holkar Stadium in Indore, India once again put on a batting masterclass by scoring 385 runs. Despite losing nine wickets, the aggressive approach ensured India remained firmly in control throughout the contest, which ultimately ended in their favour.

India vs New Zealand - November 8, 1999

The history of high-scoring encounters between the two sides dates back decades. In Hyderabad (Deccan), India amassed 376/2, a remarkable total for that era. The dominant batting display set up a straightforward victory for the hosts.

India vs New Zealand - November 15, 2003

Another commanding performance followed in Hyderabad four years later, as India posted 353 runs while losing five wickets. The total proved far too challenging for New Zealand, and India maintained control from start to finish.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli's Next Vijay Hazare Trophy Match: Date, Time, Venue & Full Details

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ ODIs India Vs New Zealand ODIs IND Vs NZ ODI Highest Scores IND Vs NZ Head To Head
