IND vs NZ: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details For Women's World Cup Showdown

HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details For Women's World Cup Showdown

The toss has been conducted. It was won by NZ skipper Sophie Devine, who asked Harmanpreet Kaur's side to bat first. Check live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After three consecutive losses, India find themselves in a must-win encounter against New Zealand at the ICC Women's World Cup.

Winning this match will do world of good to the Women in Blue, as New Zealand are on the same points as them, and competing for the solitary semi final spot left in the tournament.

The toss has been conducted. It was won by NZ skipper Sophie Devine, who asked Harmanpreet Kaur's side to bat first. For those interested, here are India vs New Zealand live streaming and TV broadcast details:

ICC Women's World Cup: IND vs NZ Live Streaming

Those in India can watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match on the JioHotstar app and website. This platform is also providing the live stream of the on-going IND vs AUS 2nd ODI (men's cricket) in the country.

For others around the globe, here is the related information:

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV

Australia - Prime Video

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Go

North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay

South Africa - DSTV

USA - Cricbuzz

Canada - Cricbuzz

Bangladesh - Toffee

Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad

India vs New Zealand TV Broadcast

Indian fans can watch the IND vs NZ ICC Women's World Cup match on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.

Here are the TV broadcast details for this match in other regions around the globe:

Sri Lanka - TV-1

Australia - N/A

UK - Sky Sports Cricket

New Zealand - Sky Sport

North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX

South Africa - SS Cricket

USA - Willow TV

Canada - Willow TV

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports

ICC Women's World Cup: IND vs NZ Playing XI

These players will be in action today at 3:00 PM IST.

India - Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh

New Zealand - Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand LIVE CRICKET Score Smriti Mandhana IND Vs NZ Live Score IND Vs NZ Live India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming IND Vs NZ Live Streaming Harmanpreet Kaur IND Vs NZ Womens World Cup Live Streaming Womens World Cup Live Score
