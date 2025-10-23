IND vs NZ: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details For Women's World Cup Showdown
After three consecutive losses, India find themselves in a must-win encounter against New Zealand at the ICC Women's World Cup.
Winning this match will do world of good to the Women in Blue, as New Zealand are on the same points as them, and competing for the solitary semi final spot left in the tournament.
The toss has been conducted. It was won by NZ skipper Sophie Devine, who asked Harmanpreet Kaur's side to bat first. For those interested, here are India vs New Zealand live streaming and TV broadcast details:
ICC Women's World Cup: IND vs NZ Live Streaming
Those in India can watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup match on the JioHotstar app and website. This platform is also providing the live stream of the on-going IND vs AUS 2nd ODI (men's cricket) in the country.
For others around the globe, here is the related information:
Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV
Australia - Prime Video
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Go
North and Middle East Africa - StarzPlay
South Africa - DSTV
USA - Cricbuzz
Canada - Cricbuzz
Bangladesh - Toffee
Pakistan - Myco, Tapmad
India vs New Zealand TV Broadcast
Indian fans can watch the IND vs NZ ICC Women's World Cup match on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.
Here are the TV broadcast details for this match in other regions around the globe:
Sri Lanka - TV-1
Australia - N/A
UK - Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand - Sky Sport
North and Middle East Africa - CricLife MAX
South Africa - SS Cricket
USA - Willow TV
Canada - Willow TV
Bangladesh - Nagorik TV
Pakistan - PTV Sports
ICC Women's World Cup: IND vs NZ Playing XI
These players will be in action today at 3:00 PM IST.
India - Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh
New Zealand - Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson