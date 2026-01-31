Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE Score: India-New Zealand Set To Lock Horns One Last Time

IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Score - Check out all the updates and live scores of the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, being played at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 06:11 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
India vs New Zealand T20I series stands 3-1 ahead of the final clash.
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

The India vs New Zealand T20I series is about to reach its conclusion with the fifth and final fixture set to go underway in a few hours from now.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have already clinched victory in the series by taking an unassailable lead. This was their 9th, and Surya's 7th straight T20I bilateral series win. Not to forget that India is also the current T20 World Cup holder, and won the Asia Cup last year as well.

New Zealand, on the other hand, finally had something to celebrate the last time they met, as the Kiwis walked away with a 50-run win in Vizag.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: India's Kerala Record

India have played four T20Is in Kerala before this match, the last being against Australia in November 2023, and have won three out of these four fixtures.

Notably, New Zealand was their first opponent ever at this ground in the shortest format, back in 2017. The Men in Blue won that match by 6 runs.

This was a closely-fought affair, and given the amount of talent on either side, the fans in attendance, and those watching at home would be hoping for a thriller.

While the result has already been decided, as mentioned earlier, a win in this match would add-on crucial momentum ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which starts in a few days from now.

IND vs NZ: Full Sqauds

Here are India and New Zealand's full squads for this series:

India - Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (C) Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy,

New Zealand - Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner (C) Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson,

18:11 PM (IST)  •  31 Jan 2026

IND vs NZ Live Score: Team India Warm-Up!

Live broadcast visuals from the Greenfield International Stadium show the Indian team warming-up on the field before their New Zealand encounter.

18:06 PM (IST)  •  31 Jan 2026

IND vs NZ Live Score: India's Sensational T20 Form

Ever since winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, India have won 32 out of 40 T20Is played since then.

It is also worth notin that the Men in Blue lifted that trophy in an undefeated campaign.

