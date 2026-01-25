IND vs NZ 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Record Series Win As India's Captain

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will host the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I today, January 25, 2026 as Suryakumar Yadav aims to extend his winning streak.

Ever since being appointed as captain, SKY, as fans refer to him, has won every single T20 bilateral series, beating Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, Australia, and South Africa twice.

The Men in Blue are 2-0 up against the Black Caps heading into this clash and are favorites to emerge victorious, clinching yet another series with two games to spare. Needless to say, this would do them a major boost ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which starts in just a few weeks with India entering as defending champions.

IND vs NZ T20Is: SKY Back With A Bang

Suryakumar Yadav, despite his exceptional run as skipper, was under major scrutiny for his slump as a batsman.

He was recording low scores on a consistent basis, with many fans even questioning his spot in the team. However, he silenced all critics with a match-winning knock against New Zealand in Raipur, thrashing 82 runs off just 37 deliveries.

He stood there till the end as India chased 209 runs in 15.2 overs, completely demolishing New Zealand's bowling attack. That being said, he wasn't alone in his record chase.

Ishan Kishan Steals The Spotlight

While Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase for India, it was Ishan Kishan who stepped up and got the team back on track after they lost their opening batsmen in the first two overs.

His made full use of the fielding restrictions, hitting fours and sixes for fun, and his knock of 76 off 32 earned him the Player of the Match award.

It goes without saying that all eyes will be on him once again with an expectation of repeating the heroics, especially alongside someone like Abhishek Sharma, who bats in a very similar fashion.