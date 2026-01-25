Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Record Series Win As India's Captain

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Record Series Win As India's Captain

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 Live Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live from Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium with real-time scores, toss updates, playing XIs, and more.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 06:14 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
india-vs-new-zealand-live-score-3rd-t20i-2026-ind-vs-nz-live-cricket-scorecard-updates-guwahati-pitch-suryakumar-abhishek-ishan-rachin-santner-live-updates IND vs NZ 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Record Series Win As India's Captain
Suryakumar Yadav's men enter the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I with a 2-0 lead in the series
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will host the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I today, January 25, 2026 as Suryakumar Yadav aims to extend his winning streak.

Ever since being appointed as captain, SKY, as fans refer to him, has won every single T20 bilateral series, beating Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, Australia, and South Africa twice.

The Men in Blue are 2-0 up against the Black Caps heading into this clash and are favorites to emerge victorious, clinching yet another series with two games to spare. Needless to say, this would do them a major boost ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which starts in just a few weeks with India entering as defending champions.

IND vs NZ T20Is: SKY Back With A Bang

Suryakumar Yadav, despite his exceptional run as skipper, was under major scrutiny for his slump as a batsman. 

He was recording low scores on a consistent basis, with many fans even questioning his spot in the team. However, he silenced all critics with a match-winning knock against New Zealand in Raipur, thrashing 82 runs off just 37 deliveries.

He stood there till the end as India chased 209 runs in 15.2 overs, completely demolishing New Zealand's bowling attack. That being said, he wasn't alone in his record chase.

Ishan Kishan Steals The Spotlight

While Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase for India, it was Ishan Kishan who stepped up and got the team back on track after they lost their opening batsmen in the first two overs. 

His made full use of the fielding restrictions, hitting fours and sixes for fun, and his knock of 76 off 32 earned him the Player of the Match award. 

It goes without saying that all eyes will be on him once again with an expectation of repeating the heroics, especially alongside someone like Abhishek Sharma, who bats in a very similar fashion.

18:14 PM (IST)  •  25 Jan 2026

IND vs NZ Live Score: Will Axar Return?

Axar Patel was rested in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I after sustaining an injury in the series' first fixture.

No official update has been provided on his status thus far, and with the ICC T20 World Cup just shy of two weeks, India is likely to keep him safe from any potential aggrevations.

18:07 PM (IST)  •  25 Jan 2026

IND vs NZ Live Score: Head-To-Head Record

India hold the edge in T20Is against New Zealand, winning 14 of their 27 meetings, with New Zealand claiming 10 victories and three games ending in ties.

Load More
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I India Vs New Zealand Live Score Suryakumar Yadav
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
News
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
India
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget