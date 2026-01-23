Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Score: India Bank On Abhishek Sharma Power To Extend T20I Series Lead

IND vs NZ 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Score: India Bank On Abhishek Sharma Power To Extend T20I Series Lead

LIVE SCORE: IND vs NZ 2nd T20 - Follow India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live from Raipur with real-time scores, toss updates, playing XIs as Team India steps up preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 05:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
india-vs-new-zealand-live-score-2nd-t20i-2026-ind-vs-nz-live-cricket-scorecard-updates-raipur-pitch-suryakumar-abhishek-hardik-rachin-santner-live-updates IND vs NZ 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Score: India Bank On Abhishek Sharma Power To Extend T20I Series Lead
India lead the IND vs NZ T20I series 1-0 heading into the second clash
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

After thrashing New Zealand in Nagpur's Vadodhra Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, India is set to step back in action, now aiming to go 2-0 up in the series.

The Men in Blue recently visited this venue for a One Day International (ODI) clash with South Africa, in which they lost by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli scored a ton that went in vain, but now it is time for the youngsters to take up responsibility in T20Is.

India Would Look To Ride The Abhishek Sharma Wave

Abhishek Sharma, India's opening batsman, has been in blistering form for a couple of years now, and has emerged as perhaps the most dangerous player in the T20 format.

His 35-ball 84 in the first India vs New Zealand fixture of the T20I series set the tone. Complementary innings from Hardik Pandya and especially Rinku Singh in the death overs powered India to post a 239-run target.

The Blackcaps, led by Mitchell Santner, were rocked early by Arshdeep Singh and Pandya, and while Glenn Phillips, along with Daryl Mitchell brewed a bit of hope, the total ultimately proved too much for them.

India's Record At Raipur

India have played only one T20I at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I.

This was against Australia back in 2023, and the Men in Blue won by 20 runs in it.

Apart from that, India have played two ODIs here, in which they lost one to South Africa, as mentioned earlier, but won their first-ever 50-over match in Raipur, interestingly, against New Zealand by 8 wickets.

As for the pitch report, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium generally offers a balanced surface, with a bit of assistance for bowlers.

17:15 PM (IST)  •  23 Jan 2026

IND vs NZ Live Score: India's Full Squad

Here's a look at India's squad for this T20I series against New Zealand:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi

India will also take pretty much the same squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 next month.

Load More
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I India Vs New Zealand Live Score Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget