LIVE Cricket Score IND vs NZ 1st T20: India Target Perfect Start To Series Following ODI Defeat

HomeSportsCricketLIVE Cricket Score IND vs NZ 1st T20: India Target Perfect Start To Series Following ODI Defeat

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2026 Live Score: Catch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2025 live scores from Nagpur's VCA Stadium - Team India's key T20 World Cup 2026 prep.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:32 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Suryakumar Yadav leads India against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in T20I series
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

The stage is set at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, where India and New Zealand will kick off a five-match T20I series with the opening encounter under lights in Nagpur.

Suryakumar Yadav will take charge of the Indian side, arriving with an unblemished record in bilateral T20I series as captain. The series also offers him a timely opportunity to rediscover his rhythm with the bat, having endured a lean patch in recent outings.

With the ICC T20 World Cup fast approaching, this contest carries added significance for both teams. A strong start and series victory could go a long way in building confidence and momentum heading into the global tournament.

India vs New Zealand: T20I Stats

Historically, India have enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry in the shortest format. The two sides have met 25 times in T20 Internationals so far, with India claiming 14 wins. New Zealand have secured victory in 10 matches, while one encounter failed to produce a result.

The most recent T20I series between the two teams took place in 2023, where India emerged on top with a 2-1 series win, further underlining their edge heading into this latest chapter of the rivalry.

Interestingly, one of New Zealand's 10 wins in the shortest format against India have come at the VCA Stadium, the venue for tonight's match. So despite the home advantage, this should be an exciting, evenly poised clash.

The IND vs NZ 1st T20I is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST. The toss, as per general cricketing traditions, should take place half an hour earlier, so likely around 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Full Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

17:32 PM (IST)  •  21 Jan 2026

IND vs NZ Live Score: One Hour Until Toss Time

The coin toss is expected to take place at around 6:30 PM IST, half an hour before the game kicks off.

The playing XIs for both teams should be revealed once the toss has been conducted.

17:20 PM (IST)  •  21 Jan 2026

IND vs NZ Live Score: SKY Approaches Major Milestone

Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, can hit a major milestone in T20 Internationals today against New Zealand.

If he manages to score just 25 runs, he will reach 9,000 runs in the format.

