India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head: T20 World Cup Stats, Highest Scores, And Wins

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head: T20 World Cup Stats, Highest Scores, And Wins

IND vs NZ: 271, 238, 234! India’s recent scores against New Zealand suggest an Ahmedabad run-fest. Can Black Caps' firepower stop India in T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs NZ: The final of the T20 World Cup 2026 is just a day away. India and New Zealand will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. Both teams are in excellent form, and fans can expect a high-scoring match. The history of T20 International matches between India and New Zealand shows that these two teams have often produced high scores. In recent years, the Indian team has particularly posted high scores against the Kiwi bowlers.

India's Highest Score Against New Zealand

India's highest T20 International score against New Zealand is 271 runs. This record was set on January 31, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram, when Team India scored 271 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. In that match, the Indian batsmen played aggressively and took the Kiwi bowlers to task, leading to India's victory.

Additionally, India scored 238 against New Zealand in Nagpur on January 21, 2026. In a match played in Ahmedabad in 2023, India posted a massive 234. These statistics clearly demonstrate the Indian batsmen's ability to score big against New Zealand.

New Zealand Is Not Far Behind

However, New Zealand has also been no slouch in posting big scores. On January 31, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram, New Zealand scored 225, though they lost that match. Furthermore, in Wellington in 2019, New Zealand scored 219 against India and won that match.

These records make it clear that whenever India and New Zealand face each other, the match is often a run-oriented one.

Expect A 200+ Thriller at Narendra Modi Stadium

With the 2026 T20 World Cup final set to be played in Ahmedabad, fans are once again expecting a high-scoring contest. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is considered a batting-friendly pitch, producing high scores. The Indian team will look to capitalize on their home advantage, while New Zealand will also be aiming for a balanced batting and bowling performance to win the trophy.

In such a situation, the final on Sunday will be no less than a big festival for the cricket fans, where both teams will enter the field with full strength. 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What is India's highest T20 International score against New Zealand?

India's highest T20 International score against New Zealand is 271 runs, achieved on January 31, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Has New Zealand also posted high scores against India?

Yes, New Zealand has also scored big against India, including 225 in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31, 2026, and 219 in Wellington in 2019.

What is the expected nature of the T20 World Cup 2026 final match?

Given the history of high scores between these teams and the batting-friendly pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a high-scoring contest with over 200 runs is expected.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Narendra Modi Stadium IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Final
