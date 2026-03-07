India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head: T20 World Cup Stats, Highest Scores, And Wins

IND vs NZ: The final of the T20 World Cup 2026 is just a day away. India and New Zealand will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. Both teams are in excellent form, and fans can expect a high-scoring match. The history of T20 International matches between India and New Zealand shows that these two teams have often produced high scores. In recent years, the Indian team has particularly posted high scores against the Kiwi bowlers.

India's Highest Score Against New Zealand

India's highest T20 International score against New Zealand is 271 runs. This record was set on January 31, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram, when Team India scored 271 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. In that match, the Indian batsmen played aggressively and took the Kiwi bowlers to task, leading to India's victory.

Additionally, India scored 238 against New Zealand in Nagpur on January 21, 2026. In a match played in Ahmedabad in 2023, India posted a massive 234. These statistics clearly demonstrate the Indian batsmen's ability to score big against New Zealand.

New Zealand Is Not Far Behind

However, New Zealand has also been no slouch in posting big scores. On January 31, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram, New Zealand scored 225, though they lost that match. Furthermore, in Wellington in 2019, New Zealand scored 219 against India and won that match.

These records make it clear that whenever India and New Zealand face each other, the match is often a run-oriented one.

Expect A 200+ Thriller at Narendra Modi Stadium

With the 2026 T20 World Cup final set to be played in Ahmedabad, fans are once again expecting a high-scoring contest. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is considered a batting-friendly pitch, producing high scores. The Indian team will look to capitalize on their home advantage, while New Zealand will also be aiming for a balanced batting and bowling performance to win the trophy.

In such a situation, the final on Sunday will be no less than a big festival for the cricket fans, where both teams will enter the field with full strength.