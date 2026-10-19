India vs New Zealand Full Series Schedule: Match Dates, Timings, Live Streaming & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India set for demanding all-format New Zealand tour.

Twelve international matches across T20Is, ODIs, and Tests.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer captain different formats.

IND vs NZ Full Series Schedule: India are set for a demanding all-format tour of New Zealand, with the selectors assembling a squad of more than 30 players across five separate teams. The extensive assignment will feature 12 international matches, giving the visitors a packed schedule across T20Is, ODIs and Test cricket. The tour begins with a five-match T20I series before the teams switch to the 50-over format for another five encounters. A two-Test series will bring the campaign to a close.

Full India vs New Zealand Tour Schedule

India’s T20I campaign will run from October 22 to November 1, followed by the ODI series between November 4 and 15.

The Test matches are scheduled to begin on November 19 and November 27, respectively.

IND vs NZ T20I series

1st T20I: October 22 - 12:30 PM

2nd T20I: October 24 - 12:30 PM

3rd T20I: October 27 - 12:30 PM

4th T20I: October 30 - 12:30 PM

5th T20I: November 1 - 12:30 PM

Read More: 'No Accountability': India World Cup Finalist Questions BCCI Over Mohammed Shami’s Continued Snub

IND vs NZ ODI series

1st ODI: November 4 - 7:30 AM

2nd ODI: November 7 - 7:30 AM

3rd ODI: November 10 - 7:30 AM

4th ODI: November 13 - 7:30 AM

5th ODI: November 15 - 7:30 AM

IND vs NZ Test series

1st Test: November 19 onwards - 3:30 AM

2nd Test: November 27 onwards - 3:30 AM

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand T20Is, ODIs and Test matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network TV channels with live streaming available to paid subscribers on the Sony LIV app and website.

Shubman Gill will take charge of India in the three-match ODI series and the two Tests. Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, has been entrusted with the captaincy for the entire T20I leg and the final two ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah has been picked exclusively for the red-ball fixtures, with his involvement limited to the Test series.

Senior batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will, as usual, feature in the ODI matches only.

With three formats and multiple leadership responsibilities to manage, India's New Zealand assignment will test the squad depth throughout a tightly packed international schedule.