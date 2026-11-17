Former India batter Aakash Chopra has expressed his disappointment over the team management's decision to release Kuldeep Yadav from the squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. India have brought in fast bowler Gurnoor Brar as Kuldeep's replacement following his impressive performances in the ODI series.

However, Chopra believes the decision to leave out the experienced spinner was taken too casually. He pointed out that Kuldeep had received very few opportunities to establish himself and questioned the manner in which the team management handled his situation. The former cricketer also made a strong remark while criticising India's decision.

"Kuldeep has been sent home. This is a bit rare. It is not usually the case that after selecting someone, you send him home. Additions happen, not subtractions. What kind of irony is this? He is the world's number one spinner across the three formats. Every now and then, he gets dropped so easily. He gets thrown out like fly is removed from milk," Chopra said on YouTube.

"He was not played in the T20Is, gets one match in ODIs and now he has been dropped. I don't know why. He has been sent home to play domestic cricket. There has been mismanagement and mishandling of Kuldeep Yadav over the last eight years. He has an excellent record in ODI cricket, but is the first man to get dropped. He has done very well in T20Is as well. Happy for Gurnoor Brar, but I really wish Kuldeep gets more opportunities," he added.

BCCI also shared an important update regarding Rishabh Pant while announcing Kuldeep Yadav's release from the squad.

"Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India," the BCCI said in a statement. "Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant - the wicketkeeper-batter - has joined the members of the Test squad in Wellington."