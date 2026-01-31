The final T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Match Time, Live Telecast, Streaming Details & Squads
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming, Team News: India and New Zealand are set for a thrilling finish as they face off in the fifth and final match of their five-game T20I series.
The decider will be played today in Thiruvananthapuram, with both sides eager to end the series on a high. This match is especially important as it marks the final international appearance for both teams ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Match Timing
The last T20I of IND vs NZ T20I series will get underway at 7:00 PM IST, consistent with the previous matches. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, when both captains will step out to decide their playing strategy.
Live Telecast and Streaming Details
Fans can catch IND vs NZ 5th T20I live on Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the match in multiple languages including Hindi and English.
For online viewers, IND vs NZ 5th T20I match live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar.
How to watch IND vs NZ 5th T20I match for free?
In India, DD Sports will telecast India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match live, allowing fans to watch IND vs NZ 5th T20I match for free.
India's Record in Thiruvananthapuram
India has enjoyed considerable success at the Thiruvananthapuram venue in T20 internationals. The team has played four matches here, securing wins in three of them while losing only once.
Squads for IND vs NZ 5th T20I
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Zac Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Christian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What time does the IND vs NZ 5th T20I start?
Where can I watch the IND vs NZ 5th T20I live?
You can watch the match live on Star Sports Network in multiple languages. Online streaming is available on Jio Hotstar, and DD Sports will also telecast it for free.
What is India's T20I record in Thiruvananthapuram?
India has a strong record in Thiruvananthapuram, having won three out of the four T20 international matches played at the venue.
Why is the IND vs NZ 5th T20I significant?
This match is crucial as it marks the final international appearance for both India and New Zealand before the T20 World Cup 2026.