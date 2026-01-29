Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch To Final Clash

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch To Final Clash

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live streaming and TV details: Find out when and where to watch the series finale, toss time, venue, and broadcast platforms.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Zealand have finally found some relief in the ongoing IND vs NZ T20I series, registering a consolation victory after suffering three straight defeats that had already sealed the series in India’s favour.

With the Men in Blue holding an unassailable lead (3-1), the focus likely shifts away from results and towards preparation.

The final T20I presents a valuable opportunity for both teams to fine-tune combinations, test squad depth, and settle their preferred playing XIs ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which gets underway in India early next month.

As the series draws to a close, here’s a comprehensive look at how fans can watch the IND vs NZ 5th T20I match live stream, as well as TV broadcast.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: How To Watch Live Stream

Those who haven't been able to watch the series so far should note that the IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be live streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Only those with an active subscription of the platform will be able to access the full match.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: TV Broadcast

Those who wish to watch the final India vs New Zealand clash of this series on TV should note that the match will be aired live on certain Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: When To Watch?

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The toss should be held at around 6:30 PM IST, after which the playing XIs will be revealed.

Having said that, readers should note that the live stream and TV broadcast should kick off on the respective platforms around one hour prior to the match.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the IND vs NZ 5th T20I live stream?

The IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be live-streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website. An active subscription is required to access the full match.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I?

The final India vs New Zealand T20I match will be aired live on certain Star Sports Network channels.

What time does the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I start?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is expected around 6:30 PM IST.

What is the significance of the 5th T20I in the IND vs NZ series?

With India already securing the series, the 5th T20I offers a chance for both teams to prepare and finalize their playing XIs for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Ind Vs NZ T20I IND Vs NZ Live Streaming
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Telangana Phone Tapping Case: SIT Issues First Notice To Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
BJP's Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
