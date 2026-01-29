The IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be live-streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website. An active subscription is required to access the full match.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch To Final Clash
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live streaming and TV details: Find out when and where to watch the series finale, toss time, venue, and broadcast platforms.
New Zealand have finally found some relief in the ongoing IND vs NZ T20I series, registering a consolation victory after suffering three straight defeats that had already sealed the series in India’s favour.
With the Men in Blue holding an unassailable lead (3-1), the focus likely shifts away from results and towards preparation.
The final T20I presents a valuable opportunity for both teams to fine-tune combinations, test squad depth, and settle their preferred playing XIs ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which gets underway in India early next month.
As the series draws to a close, here’s a comprehensive look at how fans can watch the IND vs NZ 5th T20I match live stream, as well as TV broadcast.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: How To Watch Live Stream
Those who haven't been able to watch the series so far should note that the IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be live streamed online on the JioHotstar app and website.
Only those with an active subscription of the platform will be able to access the full match.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: TV Broadcast
Those who wish to watch the final India vs New Zealand clash of this series on TV should note that the match will be aired live on certain Star Sports Network channels.
IND vs NZ 5th T20I: When To Watch?
The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
The toss should be held at around 6:30 PM IST, after which the playing XIs will be revealed.
Having said that, readers should note that the live stream and TV broadcast should kick off on the respective platforms around one hour prior to the match.
